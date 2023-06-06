Boxing Spread Betting – Maximize the Betting Odds

Boxing is one of the oldest and most beloved sports in the world. Evidence suggests that the martial art predates most combat sports today, with the exception of wrestling. From the ancient world, and all the way until today, it remains the most watched, practiced, and beloved combat sport.

Boxing and Betting

Naturally, with the kind of popularity that the sport enjoys, it is no surprise that betting websites spend an incredible amount of effort covering the latest boxing events. It is also unsurprising that bettors love boxing. In fact, many punters use this betting website to place wagers on the latest and greatest boxing matches and tournaments.

Like most popular betting sports, boxing offers several different options to punters. The most obvious one would be placing a regular “to win” bet on any match. For any newcomers, a “to win” bet is exactly what it sounds like. A simple wager, wherein a punter bets on which fighter will win the match. However, there are several other bet types. In this article, we would like to explore spread betting.

What is Spread Betting?

In spread betting, you aren’t really betting on who will win the fight. Instead, you are betting on how long the fight will last. To some, betting on the length of a fight may not seem exciting. However, once you get used to the practice, betting on a boxing match’s length could be just as fun as betting on the winner.

Spread betting is quite a complex topic. However, with just a bit of preparation, you can quickly understand the practice. All you need is to understand a few key terms that make up spread betting. Let’s get into the terminology and help you understand spread bets a little better.

Positive / Negative Numbers

The first thing you need to understand is the “plus numbers” and “minus numbers.” When you take a look at the spread, you will usually find positive and negative numbers. These numbers dictate the favorite and the underdog.

To better understand spread betting, we would like to give a practical example. Let us imagine a hypothetical fight between Boxer A and Boxer B. In this fight, Boxer A is the favorite to win. However, what interests us is how long can Boxer B hang in there. So, we take a look at the hypothetical numbers:

Over Round 3.5 (+120)

Under Round 3.5 (-140)

Just what do these numbers mean? Well, the first one denotes that betting on the fight going for more than three and a half rounds is an unpopular opinion. Meaning, it is the underdog opinion. The +120 value shows how much money you would win for every $100 bet on that particular outcome. So, in other words, a “+” in spread betting always means that you are betting on the underdog.

On the other hand, the second number denotes that wagering on the fight ending before the first half of the third round is a favorite option. The -140 number means you would need to bet $140 in order to win $100. As you can see, a “-,“ implies that a certain outcome is a favorite.

How to Bet on the Spread

Now that we have a better understanding of what spread betting is, the next question is “How do we bet on the spread.” Indeed, some punters, especially new ones, might have some trouble with boxing spread betting online. However, fear not, for in this article we will give you a step by step guide on how to bet on the spread.

Choose a website: First thing is first. You should choose the right website. Look for licenses, regulations, and favorable terms and conditions until you find the sportsbook that best suits you.

Go to the boxing option: Go to the boxing option and locate the fight you want to bet on.

Select a Spread Market: choose the spread market option.

Decide on your bet: After you’ve done the due research regarding the fight, decide whether you think the fight will last longer or shorter than the “favorite” time.

Place Your Bet: After you’ve selected the outcome, make a deposit.

Hope for the Best: Once you’ve placed your bet, there is nothing to do but hope for the best. If you win, you can collect your payout in due time.

Final Thoughts

Spread betting may not be for everyone. However, every punter with a deeper interest in the market should try it out at least once. It provides an excellent alternative to a classic form of entertainment. And who knows, you might even find it more engaging than traditional betting.