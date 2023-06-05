Usyk deal likened to Cristiano Ronaldo, mega-purses guaranteed

Oleksandr Usyk has been guaranteed massive figures for each fight, likened to the current earning power of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The news comes after the 2022 WBN Fighter of the Year signed a deal with Skill Challenge Promotions Chairman Prince Khaled bin Abdulaziz.

World Boxing News can reveal that the unified heavyweight champion will become the biggest earner in the sport. But only if the right fights get made in the coming months.

Usyk could go from being told he’s the B-side in many negotiations by his rivals to having the might of Prince Khaled behind him, making offers to opponents on his behalf.

This means the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder would have to accept offers from Prince Khaled. The Prince will want to ensure his fighter gets the lion’s share.

Oleksandr Usyk to earn millions

It’s a massive turnaround for Usyk, who was involved in a recent purse bid that garnered just $8 million. His next fight against Daniel Dubois will only land him $6 million. However, Usyk can expect eight-figure purses from now on under the guidance of Prince Khaled.

Speaking about the deal, Prince Khaled was beaming at landing one of the big four heavyweights.

“Skill Challenge Promotions takes pride in working with an elite champion such as Oleksandr Usyk. He not only possesses technical greatness in the ring but greatness outside it as well as an ambassador for the sport,” stated the SCP Chairman.

“We aim to work with multi-dimensional champions. Those who possess the mutual core values Oleksandr does. We appreciate those above everything else.”

Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons

In the information sent to WBN regarding the deal, SCP likened it to Cristiano Ronaldo’s massive $80 million earnings with Al-Nassr FC. A huge boast that has significant repercussions.

“The signing of Usyk to The Kingdom’s Skill Challenge Promotion draws significant parallels with Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing with the Saudi Football League,” said SCP.

“It demonstrates the influence and momentum the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is gathering in the sporting world. It’s aligned with Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national reform program, Vision 2030.”

Director of Boxing Operations for the Promotion, Amer Abdallah, stated, “Prince Khaled’s “mission” is to put on the best fights for the fighters and for the fans.

“Also, to collaborate collectively with all global promoters, management, and networks.”

Pulling power

It will now be up to Usyk’s rivals whether they want to be a part of the big money stakes by facing the Ukrainian master. Once having the pulling power above Usyk and potentially becoming the B-side could be very tough for some egos to accept.

A significant change of landscape for the sport.

