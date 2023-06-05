Ra’eese Aleem heads down under to face Sam Goodman

Undefeated Jr. Featherweight, Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs), ranked IBF #5, gears up to face his toughest challenge yet, a 12-round title elimination bout against IBF #4 rated contender, Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs).

Aleem, hailing from the United States, is embracing stepping out of his comfort zone to fight Goodman in his home country of Australia.

This will be the first time in his challenging career that Aleem will fight out of the USA. For years, Aleem has been ducked by all the top fighters in the division. He explains why he is willing to travel outside of the country for a fight.

“I am thrilled to be back in the ring and eager to showcase my skills on Australian soil,” said Aleem, from his training camp in Las Vegas.

“Stepping out of the USA for the first time in my career is my way of letting everyone in boxing know that I’m ready to do whatever it takes to get a title shot.

“I am fully prepared to leave everything in the ring and make a decisive statement by getting the knockout. I don’t want to let any decision be in the hands of the judges. I feel winning this fight outside of the USA, will show how serious I am about becoming world champion.”

“Aleem has proven that he’s one of the best fightiers in the 122-pound division and its no secret why he’s also the most avoided fighter at super bantamweight,” said Greg Hannley, Aleem’s manager and CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Aleem should be applauded for fighting overseas against a guy fighting in his own country. He’s hungry and he’s ready to come out victorious.”

Aleem vs. Goodman will air live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, June 17 (Sunday, June 18 in Australia) from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The main event featuring Tim Tszyu defending his Interim WBO 154-pound title against the tough Mexican contender Carlos Ocampo. The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.