Gervonta Davis groans live from jail, criticized for lack of remorse

Gervonta Davis faced criticism for lack of remorse after complaining live from jail about the conditions of his incarceration.

Davis isn’t happy despite being told to serve only ninety days when facing seven years for his part in a November hit-and-run crash that injured four people – including a pregnant woman.

The boxing star couldn’t adhere to the terms laid down regarding spending three months at an agreed address. Davis was ordered to stay with coach Calvin Ford.

However, Davis decided to purchase a $3.4 million condo and split his prison sentence between the new residence and the Four Seasons Hotel.

As soon as Judge Althea M. Handy got wind of the situation, she instructed police to re-arrest Davis and escort him to the Baltimore Central Booking Facility.

He also has to complete 200 hours of community service.

Gervonta Davis complains from jail

Hours after beginning the remaining two months of his sentence behind bars, Davis got hold of a phone and went live on social media through Instagram with his gripes.

“This judge is crazy,” stated Davis in a call without permission that has since been blasted despite the fighter claiming it was pre-recorded.

“They saw I bought a property. I did everything in my power to listen to my lawyers. I listened to everyone to a ‘T.’ But she’s mad that I brought a property. That’s why I’m sitting in jail.

“She wanted me to be in an apartment. She wanted me to be in a one-bedroom apartment,” he added. “I couldn’t take that.

“She wanted me to stay in a one-bedroom apartment where I couldn’t have my kids or anything.

“I wanted to shed some light on this situation. She’s taking advantage of me. She’s doing stuff that’s not right to me. I just had to shed light on this situation.”

The acting attorney for the multi-weight champion, Michael Tomko, took some blame at an impromptu hearing last week. He stated: “I don’t think that Mr. Davis did anything wrong except listen to his lawyer.”

Zero remorse

Davis had faced the wrath of Handy when the sentence got handed down. She noted he’d shown zero remorse despite a pregnant woman being involved in the accident.

She said during his original hearing on May 5: “Three words. I am sorry. He was not man enough to do that. He’s shown absolutely no remorse.”

It’s not a good look for Davis, though. He’s already been involved in further incidents, including grabbing a partner by the throat at a basketball game and being accused of battery.

“Tank” seems to be another cliche of a boxer getting rich and unable to shake off his past or original surroundings.

Once his two months are complete and he’s released in early August, Davis has a career to fall back on that has recently been sent into the Pay Per View stratosphere since beating Ryan Garcia in front of a sellout crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He has everything to play for in the future. Therefore, keeping his nose clean is the least he should do to concentrate his entire focus on the sport that made him a fortune.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN.

