Full card set for Saturday night in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Old-time boxing returns this Saturday night as Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) presents “Fight Night at the Vets Club” at the Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Headlining the event is a six-round main event between New England rivals, Woburn’s (MA) Julien “Black Dragon” (4-3, 2 KOs) and Ryan Clark (2-3, 1 KO), of Berwick (NH), for the vacant United States Boxing Federation (USBF) Middleweight Championship.

A celebrated amateur boxer who was a 2020 USA Boxing Olympic Boxing Team alternate, as well as a 2020 USA Boxing Elite National and multiple New England Golden Gloves champion, Boston lightweight Arika Skoog (1-0-1, 1 KO), faces Sarah “Switch Kick” Click (1-4-1), of Orlando (FL), in a six-round bout,

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (17-2, 9 KOs), of Holbrook (MA), is in a stay-busy fight against Alaskan William Parra Smith (4-14-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round match.

Unbeaten Lynn super middleweight James “Pitbull” Perkins (11-0-1, 8 KOs), a gravedigger from Lynn (MA), tangles with Texas veteran Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (13-52-2, 9 KOs) in a six-round.

Popular Scituate heavyweight Kevin Nagle (1-0, 1 KO) throws-down with Reinaldo Souza (0-1) in a four-round match in the opener.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $60.00 (floor seats), $40.00 (standing room only), and $400.00 for ringside tables of 4 and available for purchase at granite chin promotions.ticketleap.com.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.