Usyk obliterates Fury’s earning power rant with mega-money deal

Oleksandr Usyk rammed Tyson Fury’s words down his throat this week by securing an enormous bag any boxer could earn in the Middle East.

Usyk signed a mega-money deal with Saudi Arabian boxing business Skill Challenge Promotions. It makes him the most significant earner in the sport.

Days earlier, Fury had slammed Usyk for taking a mandatory fight worth only $6 million. Once that is complete, though, Usyk will earn far more than Fury per fight.

“The Gypsy King” had said: “Fact is he is a b**** a** p**** boy. He ran from £ 13 million and now taking $ 6 million. Joker.”

Usyk obliterates Fury’s rant

Those words pail into insignificance after Usyk penned a deal with SCP. It also made comments by one of Frank Warren’s employees look like they jumped the gun.

“Usyk v Dubois winning purse bid – $8m [three belts on the line] Fury v Whyte winning purse bid – $42m [one belt on the line],” said the quip.

“If ever there was a demonstration of the belts’ value in a negotiation with a superstar, it’s here. It’s about how much of a draw you are.

“A 70-30 split of a pot for a fight in the UK between Fury and Usyk was actually a little generous to him if you look at it.”

That boast is inconsequential, as Fury will have to deal with Usyk’s people if he wants to get anywhere near $40 million for an undisputed fight.

Skill Challenge Entertainment

The current Unified WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk is the Pound for Pound number one fighter on the planet. The fact that he has signed a multiflight deal with a Saudi Arabian promotional company only cements that.

His Highness Prince Khaled bin Abdulaziz established Skill Challenge Promotions (SCP) in 2023. The inception came after the astounding success of hosting some of the most significant boxing events in The Kingdom.

Any boxer wanting to cash in has to go through the Prince, meaning Usyk now holds all the cards in the division.

The Ukrainian master recently fought in The Kingdom in August 2022, defeating Anthony Joshua unanimously. In their highly anticipated rematch,’ Rage on the Red Sea, he retained his belts, hosted by Skill Challenge Entertainment and The Ministry of Sport.

The win was supposed to put Usyk in the shop window. However, when he offered Fury the chance to unify, the WBC ruler found a way out.

He can only hope that Usyk returns to the table and offers him the Saudi bag again. It will only be on Usyk’s terms, though.

If Fury wants to earn anywhere near the money, Usyk is now claiming; he’d have to join the same promotional company.

