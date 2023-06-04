Tickets priced $3500 for Adrien Broner fight sold out for comeback

World Boxing News can reveal that the top-end $3500 and next-level $2500 ringside table tickets have sold out for former world champion Adrien Broner’s awaited return to the ring.

Broner, who holds a record of 34-4-1 with 24 KOs), takes on Bill Hutchinson this Friday night. The bout represents Broner’s third fight in over four years.

Nonetheless, interest in the Pay Per View has increased over time after Broner linked up with legendary ex-Mike Tyson promoter Don King.

However, the Hutchinson fight will represent Broner’s end of a bumpy road, as he has canceled four events for various reasons.

Adrien Broner – four-weight world champion

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Broner made his pro debut in 2008 at only nineteen years old.

In 2011, Broner won WBC, WBO, and WBC regional titles in back-to-back-to-back fights. Immediately following that, on November 26, 2011, he won his first world title.

He became the WBO World Super Featherweight Champion. Brloner defended that title three times. He then increased weight and won the WBC World Lightweight title on November 17, 2012.

Broner defended that title once, then fought for and became the WBA World Welterweight Champion by beating Paul Malignaggi.

He won his fourth world title in a fourth-weight division, becoming WBA Super Lightweight World Champion in 2015.

His opponent, known as “Hutch” Hutchinson, is 20-2-4 with 9 KOs. He was born, raised, and lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He has not lost a fight in seven years. The thirty-four-year-old began boxing at thirteen. Finding opponents after a few quick wins by knockout was difficult, so he was in and out of the gym through his teen years, focusing on football.

Because of his limited amateur career, he had a rough start to his pro career, losing his debut at 22 and drawing twice in his first six fights.

He then strung wins while gaining a massive following in his region, calling comparisons to Arturo Gatti for his style. He states he has never been in a boring fight in his life.

Quite the intellect, Hutch began taking college courses at fifteen, has his law degree, and has law offices in Pittsburgh and Naples, Florida.

“For those that don’t know me, they will after I beat Broner.”

Also on the bill in the co-feature bout is WBA NABA Light Heavyweight Champion Ahmed “The American Pharaoh” Elbiali. He faces Rodolfo “Cobrita” Gomez.

Broner vs Hutchinson tickets

Furthermore, the event, promoted by Hall of Fame Promoter Don “Only in America” King, will be available live on pay-per-view for $24.99. The live stream will be available on Fite: tv, DonKing.com, and itube247.com. The show will begin at 6:50 pm ET, and the first bell will be at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Tickets, priced from $50, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com. However, Ringside tables at $3500 and Next-level tables at $2500 are sold out.

Ringside seats are $750. Side seats are $200 and $150. In addition, General Admission tickets are $50.

