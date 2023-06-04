Spence vs Crawford winner will only be P4P No.1 on one condition

Spence vs Crawford is finally on! The victor takes the welterweight spoils and can ride off into the sunset, knowing they were the best of this era.

However, the winner of Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford looks set to miss out on the Pound for Pound number one position by four days by a cruel twist of fate.

That’s if Naoya Inoue, the current number two on the list, defeats Stephen Fulton in Japan that week. The only condition where they make it to the top spot is if Inoue loses.

World Boxing News was all set to state that whoever comes out on top between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will overtake Oleksandr Usyk. However, the fight was pushed back from July 22 to July 29, meaning Inoue can fend off the challenge.

Moving up another weight class and taking Fulton’s unified super bantamweight titles would be enough to put Inoue at one. It would also keep him there, even if Spence vs Crawford avoids a draw.

With the magnitude of the fight and Usyk facing Daniel Dubois, the winner of Spence vs Crawford will become the new number two.

Spence vs Crawford

The only way Spence or Crawford can make it to the summit will be if Fulton beats Inoue at the Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku.

After years of frustrations, unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., who holds a record of 28-0 with 22 KOs, will finally battle the WBO ruler Terence Crawford.

“Bud'” puts his remarkable 39-0 benchmark on the line. He hopes to improve on his 30 KOs after the pair reached an agreement for July 29. The Pay Per View event will occur at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Spence had planned to face Keith Thurman. But Spence and Crawford held the determination to fight. Therefore, their teams got to work on securing signatures.

Since Crawford captured the WBO welterweight title in his first fight at 147 pounds in June 2018, there have been calls for a bout against Spence.

For years, due to promotional problems, it failed to ripen to fruition.

Pound for Pound

Spence, who holds the WBC, IBF, and WBA titles, last fought in April 2022. He picked up a tenth-round TKO victory over Yordenis Ugas and the WBA strap in Arlington, Texas.

Crawford comes into this fight after defeating Shawn Porter by technical knockout in the tenth round and David Avanesyan in six.

The winner of this best-of-best bout will become the unified welterweight champion and the top fighter in the division.

They won’t be the Pound for Pound king, though. That’s unless Inoue fails in his latest quest to break even further ground in an already Hall of Fame career.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.