The real reason why Riddick Bowe threw his WBC belt in the bin

World Boxing News explains the real reason why Riddick Bowe dumped his WBC heavyweight title in the trash during a live press conference.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman revealed the real reason why the former undisputed champion threw his green belt in the bin.

Back in 1993, following an eliminator victory for Lennox Lewis, Bowe held a media gathering where he dumped the strap in a publicity stunt.

At the time, Lewis was pushed as the number contender after defeating Donovan’ Razor’ Ruddock in fine style. Years later, Sulaiman gave his point of view by stating Bowe’s manager was behind the move, which both now regret.

Sulaiman spoke just hours after sitting down with Bowe for a planned meeting to discuss reports that he wanted to fight again at 52. WBN first broke the story’s news and carried it until its ugly conclusion.

Why did Riddick Bowe bin the WBC belt?

However, before Bowe denied being represented by a manager who wanted him to fight again, Sulaiman explained what happened.

It turned out that it wasn’t even Bowe’s idea. The real reason it happened was down to his manager at that time, Rock Newman.

“We had a very nice lunch together. He is my friend,” explained Sulaiman. “He apologized to my father and the WBC back in 1994.

“It was his manager Rock Newman who made him do that which he is extremely ashamed for,” he added.

In addition, WBN spoke to the WBC about breaking the news of Bowe’s interest in securing a promotional contract to return to the ring.

An unknown representative of Bowe had been reaching out to promoters to garner interest in signing ‘Big Daddy.’

This was of grave concern to Sulaiman. He wanted Bowe to stay retired for the good of his future health.

Bowe comeback

WBN reported that an opponent and TV network had been negotiated for Bowe. However, it turns out the man in question had no business dealing in honor of Bowe.

“We just heard back from Impact TV and Tapia promotions. Riddick Bowe is looking to do a show against Alonzo Butler as his first opponent in Chattanooga, TN,” the person stated exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Mr. Bowe says Butler is certainly an easy victory any day of the week. He cannot wait to get back in the ring.”

As far as Sulaiman is concerned, the fight shouldn’t take place. He told that to Bowe to his face. Luckily, it never happened, and Bowe has been happily retired since.

An attempt to compete in Celebrity Boxing also fell apart at the last minute. Furthermore, Bowe hasn’t fought professionally for fifteen years and has his best days firmly behind him.

