Floyd Mayweather reveals ‘The Next Floyd Mayweather’

Floyd Mayweather has named who he believes is “The Next Floyd Mayweather” ahead of an appearance on his next exhibition undercard.

According to information released to World Boxing News by event organizers, Mayweather labeled J’hon Ingram, a 3-0 talent at super-lightweight, the honor.

Ingram is scheduled for action on Mayweather vs John Gotti III on June 11. Ingram will battle Ryan “Stone” Allen in a four-round exhibition bout.

The 30-year-old Allen resides in Las Vegas but originally hails from Jackson, Michigan.

A seven-year professional, Allen has faced a list of top contenders. They include current world champion, Robeisy Ramirez. Also, he has never been stopped.

The deceptively capable Allen has never lost to a fighter with more than one loss on this record. He now faces Mayweather’s protege.

The Next Floyd Mayweather

“Ingram has been touted as “The Next Floyd Mayweather” by Mayweather himself,” says the confirmation of the clash, which seems questionable to those who know Mayweather.

It wouldn’t be a usual move for the five-weight world champion to bestow such pressure on the shoulders of another fighter. But who knows, maybe Floyd has changed in his old age?

An undefeated Las Vegas resident, Ingram had a short amateur career of twelve bouts. However, his impressive style was already better suited to the professional ranks.

Originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Ingram was first introduced to Mayweather when the Hall of Famer sought a sparring partner for an upcoming exhibition fight.

The first sparring session with Mayweather proved life-changing for Ingram. It gave him experiences money can’t buy.

The 22-year-old Ingram most recently saw viral success online. In a sparring video, he knocked out world champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

Mayweather vs Gotti undercard

Mayweather’s bill for the Gotti clash has now taken shape. A stacked lineup will lead to undefeated boxing Hall of Famer known as “Money” to the ring for a showdown with the grandson of famous gangster John Gotti.

Also featuring is a four-round bareknuckle boxing match between MMA star Hector Lombard and Eric Turner.

In the co-featured, eight-round exhibition, film and fighting star Ulysess “The Monster” Diaz will rematch famous UK-based fighting star Khalas “BabaYaga” Karim.

The sequel to their all-out war carries on from February. A clash that stole the show on another Mayweather-topped Zeus Pay-Per-View undercard.

A unique crossover extravaganza and star-studded night features musical performances and more. “LAST NAMES MATTER” will be available through Zeus Network Pay-Per-View.

Tickets for the live event are available through Ticketmaster.

