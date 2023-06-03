George Foreman defends ‘kind and special’ Sonny Liston

George Foreman says Sonny Liston was a ‘kind’ and ‘special’ person as conspiracies continue to haunt the legacy of the former world heavyweight champion.

Foreman defended the honor of Liston after being questioned by fans over the character of the feared ex-ruler.

Liston is the subject of continued speculation over how he held himself inside and outside the ring, even fifty years after his death.

His chequered past was legendary, littered with tales of beating police officers to a pulp, armed robberies, and jail stints. Nobody wanted to fight him, and traditional promoters did not want to associate with him.

That is where the mob came in. He turned to organized crime leaders for assistance. They set up the sort of fights that he nobody else could.

Liston blazed a trail of destruction through the heavyweight division, tearing vaunted rivals apart with consummate ease and scowling while he did it.

He beat Floyd Patterson in just two minutes and six seconds to clinch the heavyweight crown. However, according to folklore, it left him in the mob’s pocket.

George Foreman on Sonny Liston

Having spent time with Liston as a young fighter coming through the ranks, Foreman responded to being asked what ‘The Big Bear’ was really like. Was he as feared as people thought, or did he have a softer side to him?

“I found him to be such a kind man. Seem to me he’d give you the shirt off his back. A nice sense of humor as well,” assured Foreman.

“[Joe Louis and Sonny Liston are] two super people I have ever met. Joe Louis was the master. Liston was just special.”

On his legend being compared with some of the greats, Foreman added: “I am just happy to be mentioned in the breath as [Jack] Dempsey, [Jack] Johnson, [Smokin’ Joe] Frazier, [Rocky] Marciano, [Muhammad] Ali and Liston.

Mysterious death

ESPN journalist Shaun Assael wrote a book called The Murder of Sonny Liston: Las Vegas, Heroin, and Heavyweights. He has attempted to shed light on Liston’s mysterious death for some time now.

“Among the vast universe of people I talked to, nobody doubted that Sonny was killed,” said Assael. “It was just a matter of who they were pointing the fingers at.

“His body was so badly decomposed when the cops found it. There was no way to rule out blunt force trauma or anything else. I firmly believe it was not an accident.”

Having died on December 30, 1970 – according to coroners – Liston’s body wasn’t found until over two weeks later, on January 5, 1971.

His death remains unsolved.

