‘Boxers would gravitate to Floyd Mayweather-style UK promoter’

If someone in the ilk of Floyd Mayweather stepped into the UK market, Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren would face a fight to keep their black fighters.

That’s the prediction of former world cruiserweight champion and Sky Sports pundit Johnny Nelson. The Sheffield man sees a cultural change erupting in Britain where black fighters, like in the US under Al Haymon and Mayweather, fight under a new banner.

As the UK braces for a black promoter, Nelson says whoever it is could snap up the country’s best talent from the same background as the legend Mayweather.

Discussing the touchy subject of racism within boxing as a sport and in society, Nelson opened up to William Hill. He spoke on how he currently sees racism manifesting itself within boxing and what can be done to eradicate it.

He also says a black promoter could clean up in the UK if they played their cards right.

“In our sport of boxing, if you’re good, you’re good, black or white,” said Nelson in the William Hill video. “Jack Johnson was the first black heavyweight champion of the world.

“They tried everything possible to stop this man from boxing for the world title. But he was the best fighter in the world, so eventually [they had to let him fight, and] that says it all.

“In the end, putting two people in the ring against each other will prove who’s the best. It’s very hard for racism to play a part in modern-day boxing now because the best fighter is who people want.

Floyd Mayweather and Al Haymon

“But then you look at managers and promoters. You’ve got PBC [Haymon] and Floyd Mayweather’s setup in America. They’ve got the finance and the structure to set it up – this will happen in the UK.

“There will be a fighter or an ex-fighter or somebody that’s got the ‘je ne sais quoi,’ – who’s got that about him to say ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to front this up – that person will turn up.’

“It’s not a black or white thing. It’s about somebody coming through and saying, ‘I’m going to kick the doors down and get this done,’ like how Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren kicked the doors down.

“There will be a time when a black promoter comes through. He will run ragged because all the black fighters will gravitate toward him.

“As long as he treats them right, and as long as he’s straight with them, all the best fighters will run towards him.

“I’m not saying the best fighters are only black fighters. I’m saying fighters will gravitate towards him because they’ll think, ‘I actually get you’ or ‘that is someone that looks like me.’”

UK figureheads

Nelson’s words may open a conversation within UK boxing as, until now, there has never been anyone from an ethnic minority as a major figurehead in promoting the sport in line with a TV deal whatsoever.

British legend David Haye flirted with promotion and management but didn’t really stay the course. Many fighters today, like Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, manage their own boxers.

However, that’s still not at the Hearn or Warren level.

There have only been a few judges and referees off-hand, but nobody of a minority is put out there as a spokesperson for authorities on those shores.

It undoubtedly seems to be time for that to change. Maybe Nelson could do it himself?

