Carlos Adames to battle Julian Williams on June 24

Hard-hitting Interim WBC Middleweight Champion Carlos Adames will battle former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams in the 12-round main event of action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, June 24 from The Armory in Minneapolis in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and featured top super welterweight contenders Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and Luis “Cuba” Arias squaring off in the 10-round co-main event. Super flyweight world champion Fernando “Pumita” Martinez will put his IBF title on the line against unbeaten Filipino contender Jade Bornea in the telecast opener.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at Ticketmaster. Lubin vs. Arias is co-promoted with Mayweather Promotions.

“Saturday, June 24 will see three high-stakes matchups play out in the ring, topped by rising middleweight star Carlos Adames looking to take out hungry former champion Julian Williams, who has his eyes set on championship gold in a second division,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“With Erickson Lubin and Luis Arias squaring off, the winner will be in prime position for a 154-pound title shot, while Fernando Martinez can send a message to the rest of the super flyweight division with a decisive victory against the undefeated Jade Bornea. This lineup shapes up to deliver another electric night at The Armory in Minneapolis.”

Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) has become a force in the middleweight division as he nears a chance to earn a world title opportunity at 160 pounds. Adames scored a career-best victory by overcoming top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko in December 2021 and followed that up by knocking out Juan Macias Montiel in the third round to capture his interim belt last October.

The 29-year-old Adames was born in Comendador, Dominican Republic and now lives in Washington Heights, New York. He established himself as a contender with a slew of victories over the likes of former champion Carlos Molina, Frank Galarza, Joshua Conley and Alejandro Barrera, with his only defeat coming by narrow decision in a 2019 154-pound title fight against Patrick Teixeira.

“I’ve trained hard for this fight and I’m ready to defend my interim WBC middleweight title against Julian Williams, who we all know is a very tough fighter,” said Adames. “I’ve worked tirelessly to earn my way in the sport and I’m ready to prove I belong at the top of the middleweight division. I’m grateful for the opportunity to showcase my skills on SHOWTIME, and I’m determined to put on a great performance for the fans. On June 24 The Armory in Minneapolis will be electrifying. I’m coming to win.”

Philadelphia’s Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) became a unified world champion at 154-pounds in May 2019 when he upset Jarrett Hurd in one of the year’s best fights, winning a close-quarters brawl by unanimous decision. The 33-year-old dropped the titles in his first defense, losing to Jeison Rosario in January 2020, before coming up on the short end of a narrow decision to Vladimir Hernandez in October 2021. He most recently returned to his winning ways last November, dominating Rolando Mansilla at The Armory on his way to a unanimous decision.

“Training has been going great and I’m extremely well-prepared for this fight,” said Williams. “I’ve just been grinding and making the best of everything that I have. I haven’t seen that much of him, so I’m preparing for anything Adames can bring. A win on June 24 would mean everything. This is what I strive for. It’s been a little choppy, but I’m just looking forward to a tough fight in Minneapolis.”

The 27-year-old Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) will return to the ring after going toe-to-toe in one of 2022’s best fights, which saw him trade knockdowns with fellow contender Sebastian Fundora on SHOWTIME in April 2022. Heading into the Fundora fight, Lubin had put together an impressive six-bout winning streak since a loss to unified 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo in 2017, a run that included triumphs over Jeison Rosario, Terrell Gausha and Ishe Smith. A native of Orlando, Fla., Lubin turned pro at 18 years old in 2013 and became one of the youngest prospects to ever appear on the developmental series SHOBOX: The New Generation and soon after was named “Prospect Of The Year” by ESPN and Ring Magazine in 2016.

“I’m looking forward to making my return on SHOWTIME,” said Lubin. “Every fight is important and I treat them all the same. This one is no different because I’m coming in with a chip on my shoulder. I’m planning to dominate Luis Arias so I can get my rematches with Jermell Charlo and Sebastian Fundora. I want to avenge my defeats and that starts with a big performance on June 24. It’s ‘Hammer’ time on SHOWTIME.”

A native of Milwaukee who now trains out of Las Vegas, Mayweather Promotions’ Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) most recently dominated Jimmy Williams in May 2022 on his way to a unanimous decision. Arias had scored a career-best victory in June 2021, as he earned a decision over former unified champion Jarrett Hurd on the Mayweather vs. Paul SHOWTIME PPV undercard. Arias has also battled former champion Daniel Jacobs and owns a draw against veteran contender Gabriel Rosado.

“I’m back on the big stage and this time I’m staying here for the long haul,” said Arias. “I’m planning on bringing an all-out war as soon as the bell rings. June 24 has a great lineup, but this fight will definitely steal the show. I want to thank Floyd Mayweather and the Mayweather Promotions team for getting me this opportunity. I’m coming to make the most of it. War is coming!”

The unbeaten Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) became the first world champion promoted by his countryman, former two-division world champion Marcos Maidana, with a scintillating victory over Ancajas on SHOWTIME in February 2022. The 31-year-old from Avellaneda, Argentina made the most of the opportunity, landing a division record 421 power shots of the 427 total punches landed to secure a unanimous decision victory over Ancajas. They rematched in October 2022, with Martinez putting on an even more convincing performance to retain his title via unanimous decision.

“This is going to be my first time fighting in Minneapolis and I hope the fans know that I’m coming to put on a show for them,” said Martinez. “My goal isn’t just to win, it’s to show that I’m getting better and that I’m on my way to my goal of unifying the titles.”

Fighting out of General Santos City in the Philippines, Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) will fight in the U.S. for the second time on June 24 after earning a decision over Ernesto Delgadillo in their January 2020 clash. Since then the 27-year-old has added three victories, including a pair of 2022 triumphs that saw him best Mohammed Obbadi in January and Ivan Meneses in August. A pro since October 2014, Bornea is part of a boxing family as his twin brother Jake also fights professionally.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity ever since I turned pro,” said Bornea. “I have watched Martinez twice fight against my friend and countryman Jerwin Ancajas, so I know his style well. On June 24, I am going to win that title and bring it back to the Philippines where it belongs. I’m thankful to my whole team for this opportunity and I’m going to make the most of it.”