Hacked again? Anthony Joshua denies rematch in ‘hairline f***’ post

Questions about former world champion Anthony Joshua’s social media accounts have been raised after out-of-the-ordinary posts appeared on his channels.

It’s not the first time this has happened after his team claimed AJ’s socials had been taken over in 2017. Several strange posts appeared then and similar seems to be happening now.

Joshua said Late Friday [UK time], “I don’t know about any talks to fight Dillian Whyte.”

That’s despite promoter Eddie Hearn stating negotiations were underway for an August return with his London rival.

But strangely, he added a reference to his receding hairline, which had fans asking if another hack job was on.

Was Anthony Joshua hacked again?

“AJ this, AJ that. AJ’s hairline is going way back, but I’ll still f*** your girl, go retweet that!”

He later added another post featuring UK rapper Stormzy telling those questioning his hairline to get lost.

The activity comes in the wake of Joshua rejecting the chance to fight Tyson Fury.

Joshua has received an offer from Fury to fight at Wembley in September.

George Warren, son of Frank and one of those at the helm of Queensberry Promotions, confirmed Fury’s intentions last weekend.

“Long story short. I spoke with Tyson on Monday. Obviously, on the back of knowing by then, the Usyk bout wouldn’t be happening. And we were preparing a bid,” Warren told BT Sport.

“Questions were put to us. What are the biggest fights possible that we can make? AJ’s name came up in that conversation.

“It’s a huge fight. The instructions were quite clear. So, the following morning put an email over to Eddie and made an offer.”

Fury offer

Father Frank then confirmed AJ had turned down the opportunity.

“George met yesterday with AJ’s management company,” Warren told talkSPORT. “They confirmed that AJ is fighting in Dubai in December. That is his preferred route.

“There is a space open in August, but they basically do not want to do the fight.”

He added: “So the situation is, Tyson is desperate to make the fight happen, as he was against Usyk. But AJ has chosen not to take the fight. That is where we are at.

“I don’t know why AJ can’t fight in September and then go and fight [Deontay] Wilder in Dubai afterward.

“If AJ gets beat by Wilder in December, I don’t think [Fury vs Joshua ever happens] because he’d have got beaten by a person Fury has beaten three times.

“This is the time to make the fight. This is what we should all be focusing on.”

