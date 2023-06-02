Who can edge the decisive Spence Jr vs Crawford showdown?

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will face off in one of the most hotly-anticipated bouts of recent times at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in July. The two fighters will take unbeaten records into the contest, and only one will emerge with their legacy intact. Both men possess outstanding pedigree and the margins in the early betting odds suggest that the fight could go either way.

There are bet offers available to back Spence as the underdog in the bout, with early odds favouring Crawford due to his experience and the fact that he has been active in the ring more recently than his opponent. Spence will not only have to defeat a formidable boxer, but also rustiness, having fought only once over the two years. It could be one of the decisive factors in a bout that has pundits and fans eagerly anticipating the starting bell.

Will Lack of Action Hurt Spence Jr.?

Spence put forward an impressive performance in his last outing to defeat Yordenis Ugas, putting his WBC and IBF welterweight titles on the line and adding the WBA welterweight belt to his collection. Spence dominated the contest against one of the premier fighters in his weight class. He never allowed Ugas to work his way into the bout, and the American was comfortably ahead on points before the fight was stopped due to damage to Ugas’ right eye.

However, it will be over a year since Spence last competed when he steps into the ring against Crawford. His time out of action did not hurt when fighting Ugas, when there was an 18-month gap between that fight and his victory over Danny Garcia. But, sharpness in the ring could make all the difference in a bout with as fine a margin as is expected against Crawford.

Can Crawford Continue His March?

Crawford is facing the biggest bout of his career after he dismantled David Avanesyan with ease in his last fight in December. The American barely had to break out of first gear to secure his 39th win, ending the contest in the sixth round with a firm right hand that sent his opponent straight to the canvas.

Crawford did face a tough fight against Shawn Porter, where he had to absorb pressure before he finally countered and forced a stoppage by Porter’s corner. That experience will stand him in good stead for the contest with Spence, who also defeated Porter but by a split decision.

Both fighters are Southpaws, which will make the bout an interesting tactical battle. Crawford does have a little bit of extra experience than his opponent, but it has been seven years since he has gone all the way in a fight, last winning on a judges’ decision in 2016 against Viktor Postol. So, if Spence can take the fight all the way, his stamina and endurance could come to the fore to secure yet another belt for his collection.

Crawford’s best hope of winning the decisive fight lays in his clinical edge to capitalize on his momentum before sending his opponent to the deck. Both men have a key to victory and it will be fascinating to see who comes out on top in Las Vegas on July 29.