New opening bout set for ShoBox: The New Generation on June 9

Unbeaten light heavyweights Clay Waterman and Kenmon Evans will square off in a new SHOBOX: The New Generation eight-round telecast opener as the popular prospect series returns to Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y., during International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend on Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME.

Waterman (10-0, 8 KOs) had a solid amateur career with a record of 140-20. A 2011 junior world champion, the Queensland, Australia native was a 2018 Commonwealth Games medalist and 2019 Asian Grand Slam champion. He is an eight-time Golden Gloves champion and 13-time state champion. Waterman is managed by Brendan Bourke.

Evans (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Port Orange, Fla., is promoted by International Boxing Hall of Famer and former world champion Christy Martin and trained by Pete White. As an amateur, Evans suffered just one loss with 29 victories. He won the Florida Golden Gloves in 2013 and the Florida PAL tournament in 2012. One of 16 children, Evans served eight months in jail in 2014 on a charge that was eventually dropped. After his release, he decided to turn pro. He also teaches youth boxing classes at Pete White’s gym.

“Evans is a real success story,” said Martin. “He got out [of jail] and he’s going to stay out.”

Blue-chip prospect and top-10 ranked light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) faces his toughest test to date when he takes on fellow unbeaten and highly decorated amateur Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) in the 10-round SHOBOX® main event. In the co-feature, highly regarded prospect Richard Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) from Seattle, Wash., faces fellow unbeaten hard-hitting Colombian Juan Carrillo (10-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight matchup.

Ryan Martin (25-2, 15 KOs) was originally slated to take on former SHOBOX main-event winner and rising super lightweight prospect Mykquan Williams (19-0-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight bout before Martin pulled out due to personal reasons.

This marks the fourth time since 2013 that a SHOBOX card has taken place in conjunction with Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, which will occur June 8-11. SHOBOX has visited Turning Stone Resort Casino a total of seven times previously during its 21-year history. The three-fight telecast on June 9 is promoted by Dmitriy Salita’s Salita Promotions.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.

International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins calls the blow-by-blow action for SHOBOX with fellow Hall of Famer Steve Farhood joining the team remotely as the unofficial scorer. Former world champion Raul Marquez and veteran combat sports reporter and MORNING KOMBAT co-host Brian Campbell will serve as ringside expert analysts.

They will be accompanied by Hall of Famer and SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® analyst Al Bernstein, as well as by Hall of Famer Jimmy Lennon, Jr., handling ring announcing duties. The executive producer of SHOBOX: The New Generation is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.