Gervonta Davis buys $3.4m home, thrown in jail for two months

Superstar boxer Gervonta Davis bought a brand new $3.4 million home to serve his house arrest sentence, only to be jailed soon afterward.

“Tank” paid the whopping figure, according to a Baltimore realtor, after looking to rent for the remainder of his 90-day sentence and beyond.

However, just a short time after his intended purchase, Davis was ordered behind bars. His incarceration was due to an alleged breach of his conditions.

Attorney Michael Tomko updated several news sources. He stated authorities staged an ‘impromptu hearing’ on Thursday to ensure Davis could not enjoy the luxury of his new asset.

Gervonta Davis thrown in jail

Davis had been allowed to remain in the custody of his surroundings provided he adhered to the terms laid down by the judge overseeing the case.

It was expected that Davis would serve some time in custody anyway. The maximum he could hope for his part in a hit-and-run incident was seven years.

As it turned out, and despite being informed by Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy that his plea for a non-custodial sentence was overruled, Davis got the very bare minimum punishment.

But even that proved too much for the Pay Per View fighter. He will now half to serve at least two months in jail.

The irony that Davis would buy such an extravagant home only to be confined to a small cell is staggering.

Breach of conditions

Considering that he was sentenced on May 5 to three months at home for injuring four people – including a pregnant woman – in 2020, it’s hard to comprehend a breach.

Davis was also sentenced to serve 200 hours of community service. He will also be on probation for three years.

It’s a fall from grace for the lightweight champion. He recently broke barriers in his career with a massive victory over Ryan Garcia a mere six weeks ago.

Having been booked at Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility, Davis can expect to be released on August 3. It’s unlikely to be any less because Davis didn’t toe the line for his initial sentence, which was far more lenient than predicted.

There was some good news for Davis recently, though. In Broward County, Florida, prosecutors dropped his misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm.

A girlfriend of Davis withdrew her allegations against him to put the former Mayweather Promotions campaigner in the clear once he serves his time.

Gervonta Davis’ next fight will face delay due to the developments.

