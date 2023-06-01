The UK’s next heavyweight hope bids to impress once again

The UK’s next big heavyweight world title chance, David Adelye, returns to the ring next week in another step on the pyramid.

Adeleye is back in the ring in just over a week. The Briton makes the first defense of his WBO European heavyweight title live on BT Sport. The event will occur just before BT Sport becomes TNT Sports.

Heavyweight title hope

The undefeated puncher takes on the big-hitting Serbian Emir Ahmatovic on Friday, 9 June, at York Hall. The 12-0 bruiser has ambitions of becoming a world heavyweight champion one day. Promoter Frank Warren has high hopes for his man.

Unbeaten heavy Adeleye (11-0, 10), who is firstly closing in on a shot at the British title, takes on the Germany-based Ahmatovic. Adeleye’s fodder has a sole reverse against forthcoming IBF mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic in December 2021.

In his last fight, Adeleye’s opponent – known as ‘Atomic’ – seized the WBC Mediterranean title with a second-round blitz of the then 11-1 Hueseyin Akdemir in Germany.

An impressive win puts Adeleye in a prime position to go for the Lonsdale Belt before targeting some of the more prominent names in the division.

Adeleye vs Ahmatovic undercard

Also in title action is undefeated lightweight Mark Chamberlain. He makes a second defense of his IBF European title against the champion of Italy, Marvin Demollari.

Waterlooville Southpaw Chamberlain is blazing a trail in the lightweight ranks. The 24-year-old comes into the fight off the back of a destructive fifth-round defeat of the tough Italian Vairo Lenti in February.

Demollari, 28, became national champion in late 2022 with a decision win over the 13-0 Daniel Spada. He made a successful defense against the 11-1 Francesco Santacroce in May.

The WBC International Silver super lightweight champion, Henry Turner (10-0, 3), is all set for a domestic war against Tom Farrell.

The skillful Showman Turner, just 22, is on a run of three stoppage wins out of four. He was last in action in February with a statement victory over Zeus de Armas at York Hall.

His experienced opponent Farrell, 33, from Liverpool, was also last in action in Bethnal Green, where he dropped a decision against Harlem Eubank, having previously taken part in the Boxxer super lightweight tournament, where he was edged out in the final against Cori Gibbs, having defeated Ben Fields and Kane Gardner to reach the last two.

York Hall

Also back on a busy York Hall card is the brilliant teenage super featherweight Royston Barney-Smith. The eye-catching light heavyweight star of the future, Ezra Taylor from Nottingham, goes up against Khalid Graidia.

Carl Fail (8-0, 2) from Northampton takes on Frank Madsen, with both fights taking place over eight rounds.

Carl’s twin brother Ben Fail and exciting Thetford cruiserweight Tommy Fletcher. Plus, Reading super welterweight Joshua Frankham is in six-round action.

Tickets for the show at York Hall, Bethnal Green, on Friday, 9 June, are available now from: Ticketmaster.co.uk.

