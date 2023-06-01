Skip to content
Stacked card announced for June 24 in Maryland

Stacked card announced for June 24 in Maryland

World class boxing returns to Baltimore on Saturday, June 24th as Ponytail Promotions and CNC Entertainment presents a big night at The Patapsco Arena.

In the featured contest, Mack Allison IV takes on Patrick Ayi Ayree in a eight-round super featherweight bout.

Allison of Baltimore is 16-3-1 with 11 knockouts. The 25 year-old is a seven-year pro who is coming off a fourth round stoppage over Lonnie Jackson Jr. on April 22nd in Baltimore.

Ayree of Accra, Ghana is 22-2-2 with 13 knockouts. The 27 year-old is 10 year-pro. He has wins over Michael Pappoe (12-1), Isaac Dowuona (6-0), Abraham Bonsu (12-2-1). Ayree, who will be making his United States debut, is coming off a eight-round draw with Bright Ayala (16-1) on January 5th in Ghana.

A massive 12-bout card has been assembled and it will include an eight-round super middleweight bout between Tyrell Boyd (8-, 8 KOs) of Baltimore and Derrick Vann (4-7) of Philadelphia.

In four-round bouts, Deshawn Owens (2-0, 1 KO) of Baltimore, Maryland takes on debuting Alberto Boites Salazar of Hampton, Virginia in a welterweight bout.

Pro debuting Juan Pablo Guillen Arancibia of Arlington, Virginia takes on Jaden Webb in a featherweight bout.

Fighters seeing action in four-round bouts against opponents to be named are middleweight Walter Sanders (2-0, 1 KO) of Baltimore; super featherweight La’Vay Lawrence (2-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC; super featherweight Dravintay Speed Rawls (13-1-1, 8 KOs) of Glenarden, Maryland; debuting welterweight Anwar Wingate of District Heights, Maryland; heavyweight Isaiah Branch (1-0, 1 KO) of Baltimore, Maryland; featherweight Christopher Glenn (3-0) of Hagerstown, Maryland; debuting welterweight Ricky Sanabria of Salisbury, Maryland; featherweight Ervin Fuller III (3-0, 2 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland

Tickets can be purchased at ponytail-promotions.eventbrite.com or call 410-499-5361