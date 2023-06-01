Oscar De La Hoya names three targets for Jaime Munguia

Mexican superstar and former World Champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) hosted a media workout today to promote his upcoming clash against Ukrainian world champion contender Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs).

The event was hosted at Munguia’s training gym in Big Bear Lake and was attended by Golden Boy’s Chairman and CEO, Oscar De La Hoya.

The 10-round super middleweight fight is presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10 at Toyota Arena, in Ontario, CA and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

Below is what Jaime Munguia and Oscar De La Hoya had to say about Munguia’s upcoming clash:

JAIME MUNGUIA, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION AND SUPER MIDDLE WEIGHT CONTENDER:

“Derevyanchenko is a tough fighter. He is someone who has gone to the ring and gone the distance with high profile fighters. No one has been able to knock him down and I think this fight and a victory against Derevyanchenko will show everyone that I am ready for any challenge.”

“I am not very worried about what has happened in other fights that Derevyanchenko has been involved in. I do not feel pressure about knocking him out, but I do know that I am going to deliver a convincing victory. I know that I am going to go into the ring and do what I have to do to win.”

“We have always pursued high profile fighters like Golovkin and Charlo and those fights haven’t materialized due to circumstances that are out of our control. He hasn’t fought in two-and-a-half years and is still considered the world champion, I am not sure what his plan is moving forward, but I am ready to face him if he wants to get in the ring with me. For Golovkin, we reached out to him for this fight, and he didn’t return, I think he may be enjoying a vacation.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:

“We are confident that Jaime Munguia will deliver on a magnificent fight for fans this Saturday, June 10. Derevyanchenko is a tough opponent who has faced the likes of GGG, Daniel Jacobs, and Carlos Adames.”

“We want all the big names for Jaime – but we want that fight against Charlo. After our major commercial success with the Ryan Garcia fight, we have the framework to work with PBC and Showtime. But, if that can’t happen, Munguia will fight anyone – Gennadiy, or even David Benavidez are great options for him.

Tickets for Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko are on sale and are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-arena.com, Goldenboypromotions.com or the Toyota Arena box office Monday through Friday from 12pm-4pm.