‘Offense’ raised as Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez goes public

The promoter of David Benavidez aired the latest on a possible clash with Canelo Alvarez after revealing he was ‘offended’ by public statements on negotiations.

Canelo is due to battle Benavidez as the World Boxing Council mandatory challenger. However, the former Pound for Pound King has so far looked disinterested.

The Mexican superstar is more entertained by the idea of a rematch with Dmitry Bivol than fighting his compatriot in a mega-fight for his home country.

Now, Sampson Lewkowicz, who handles the best interests of Benavidez, sent an open letter to Canelo’s trainer and manager, Eddy Reynoso, on the matter.

Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez

“Dear Eddy Reynoso, Since you have chosen to conduct our negotiations for David Benavidez to face Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in public, I’m forced to correct a few mistakes you made in claiming you haven’t received any offers.

“On Monday, May 29, at 4:45 pm, I emailed you what I’m sure would be one of the most lucrative Canelo Alverez’s career offers to face Benavidez.

“Please know that you indeed have the offer to face Benavidez, a sizeable one. I must tell you that I’m offended by your claim that I’m “fantasizing” about making this fight happen.

“If you can also not find this open letter and no one tells you about it, would anyone who knows him please let Eddy know? In addition, I will send this same offer at any time for him to communicate with Canelo Alvarez.

“All he needs to do is provide a working email address, apparently. Sincerely, Sampson Lewkowicz.”

Canelo is a ‘done’ fighter

Previously, Benavidez’s father, Jose Sr., had questioned whether Canelo would ever face his son in the ring after years of delay. Jose had even stated his belief that Canelo would only face also-ran opponents for the rest of his career.

“I consider him [Canelo], with all due respect, done as a fighter,” Benavidez Sr told IZQUIERDAZO. “He is worn out.

“First, we saw him with a knee injury, and now he injured his hand. Now, we can see that Canelo is starting to drink. He is beginning to enjoy life.

“But he has all the right to do that because he has been a very disciplined fighter. He has many businesses now and is not focused 100% on boxing.

“Now, he is playing golf. This requires time and dedication. I think Canelo should stay at golf and start a career there.

“I have heard that he is very good at golf. There is no age limit to play that sport,” added Senior.

Whether Canelo vs Benavidez can happen next, potentially in September on the world-famous Las Vegas strip or even in a high-profile return to Mexico, is anyone’s guess.

One thing is sure: most fans would like to see that fight over a Bivol rematch.

