Shields, Cornejo discuss June 3 clash ahead of Detroit showdown

Undisputed Middleweight World Champion Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields kicked off fight week on Tuesday with a media workout as she prepares to bring big-time boxing back to Detroit when she takes on No. 1 rated contender Maricela Cornejo this Saturday, June 3 from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and streamed live on DAZN in the U.S. and Canada.

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions and 313 Presents.

The main event fighters showed off their skills Tuesday at the Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit, as they prepare to enter the ring in the first-ever boxing event at Little Caesars Arena. Here is what the main event participants had to say Tuesday:

CLARESSA SHIELDS

“I had to switch my mind set up when Maricela Cornejo became the opponent. She’s tall, she’s fresh and she’s fought for the world title before. This chance to fight for undisputed is once in a lifetime for her. I’m excited to face an opponent who I know is ready to go.

“I’ve watched Cornejo on film and seen how she boxes. The thing is, I just feel like I’m a league above these girls, and I’m gonna show it on Saturday night.

“I’m super excited to fight in front of thousands at Little Caesars Arena. I’ve had to keep my head down and train. I might put the makeup and hair and nice clothes on, but I’m not doing anything but focusing on the fight. This is a big moment for Detroit and myself, but the most important thing right now is just winning this fight.

“No matter who is fighting me on Saturday, they’re getting their ass kicked. The same thing that was gonna happen to my previous opponent, is what’s gonna happen to Cornejo.”

MARICELA CORNEJO

“When I got the call, I was just about ending camp for a fight on June 6. It was perfect timing. Everything lined up so well that I couldn’t say no.

“This was the first camp I ever had a strength and conditioning coach. Coach Larry Wade put me in the best possible shape so that I could take advantage of this opportunity.

“I know what kind of fighter Claressa is, but I also know what kind of fighter I am. I have absolutely no doubt in my ability with this new team I have and the strength and confidence that they installed in me.

“This is Mari 2.0. I’m taking it on. If you watch any film that’s out there on me, there’s absolutely nothing that looks anything like this Maricela. I’m excited for the world to see the new me too.”