Darius Fulghum event in Texas now a sellout for June 3

Undefeated prospect Darius “DFG” Fulghum (4-0, 4 KOs) headlines a sold-out pro card event for the first time this Saturday night against Las Vegas-based light heavyweight Symari Alexander (2-1, 2 KOs) in the six-round main event at Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas.

“Words can’t really express how I really feel about headlining this show (presented by El Tigre Promotions),” Fulghum said. “Not only am I headlining for the first time, but I’m fighting locally (Galveston is a 45-minute drive from Houston). It’s a blessing; great opportunity for me. I’m ready to put on a show!”

The 26-year-old Fulghum, who is a promotional free agent, and Alexander are familiar with each other, having fought twice in the amateurs in 2016.

“I beat him twice and there was a walkover too (technically 3-0),” Fulghum remembered. “But that was a long time ago and it doesn’t mean anything now. We’ll see how we’ve grown as fighters, both of us, how we’ve evolved. This is our trilogy fight.”

Fulghum is coming off an impressive victory this past April 29th, when he destroyed the battle-tested, Jay Williams in the second round, finishing him off with a devastating left hook, right-hand combination. Darius hadn’t fought in eight months and now he’s fighting only five weeks later.

“I feel like I have a lot of catching up to do because my pro career started a little slow,” Fulghum remarked. “I was in shape, on weight, so I figured. why not take this fight? I want to keep rolling as soon as possible. My preparation literally doesn’t change. I’m in the gym working hard and that’s what works for me. Plus, I get to put on a show for my hometown crowd. Texas has always shown me great love and support and I hope to return the favor to my community in due time.”

A licensed nurse in Texas with a degree from Prairie View A & M University, Fulghum was a decorated amateur boxer, ranked No. 1 in the USA as a heavyweight, despite fighting as a light heavyweight/super middleweight as a pro, capturing top honors at the 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament and 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, all accomplished as he attended college.

Fulghum is working with 3 Point Management (3 PM), a growing company based in Los Angeles that has a growing stable of gifted boxers including former world super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs), NABA super flyweight champion John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs), light heavyweight Kareem Hackett (11-0, 5 KOs), super middleweight Cem “Champ” Kilic (17-1, 11 KOs), and heavyweight Zach Spiller (3-0, 2 KOs).