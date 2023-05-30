World Boxing Council celebrates 60 years in boxing

The World Boxing Council, boxing’s most prestigious sanctioning body, celebrates sixty years in the sport with anniversary festivities.

Releasing a statement, the WBC and its President, Mauricio Sulaiman, remain proud of their achievements over six decades.

Holding the coveted green and gold strap is still the benchmark for every young boxer who aspires to be a champion. The WBC symbol is a banner of excellence and improvements at the forefront of transparency moving forward.

World Boxing News would like to wish the WBC every success as they continue to hold a special place in the noble art of pugilism.

Former President Jose Sulaiman embraced WBN after its inception in 2010. Current leader Mauricio has since been no exception.

World Boxing Council celebrates 60 years

On May 30th, the World Boxing Council celebrates its sixtieth Anniversary, and the Celebration will greet guests from around the World for lunch at the Arroyo Restaurant in Mexico City.

On February 14th, 1963, at the Prado Alffer Hotel, the WBC was formed at the behest of then-Mexican President Adolfo Lopez Mateos. Back then, there were eleven founding countries. That has grown to one hundred and seventy affiliate nations. The WBC has developed into the largest of the four major sanctioning giants.

The only person still around at that legendary initial meeting is Victor Cota, the Historian of the World Boxing Council, its encyclopedic source of knowledge, font of wisdom, and Director of Press.

As Lifetime President, Jose Sulaiman was at the helm of the WBC for thirty-eight years. His youngest Son, Mauricio Sulaiman, was unanimously voted President and has led the WBC since 2014, continuing the work plus development 24/7/365.

The multitude of achievements of the World Boxing Council has changed the face of Boxing, removing the stark image of a dented septum and cauliflower ears. WBC’s heartfelt crystalized priorities have focused upon and centered around the safety and well-being of the hands-on participants of the Sport…namely its boxers.

WBC innovations

The WBC has introduced wide-ranging innovations. These include reducing world title bouts from fifteen to twelve rounds. This was initially met with both opposition and intense hostility from die-hard traditionalists. But…where the WBC led, others then followed!

The fourth rope has saved countless boxers from hitting their heads on the canvass when they fall to it. The thumb attached to the boxing glove, MRI brain scans, and life insurance for competing championship boxers. Also, graduated weight checks at thirty days, fourteen days, seven days, and twenty-four hours before the bout. Plus, a final check on the day of the championship fight.

Instant replay aids accuracy and fairness and helps the human eye, which can sometimes miss split-second occurrences. Random anti-doping tests supervised by VADA.

The Jose Sulaiman Fund, independently managed by the Nevada Community Foundation, provides funding for former boxers who have fallen upon hard times. The Ring Telmex initiative is to nurture and boost the careers of promising young and talented fighters. The Retired Boxers Fund has been aided significantly by Carlos Slim and auctions from Hublot Luxury Watches. WBC Cares visits children in hospitals, orphanages, and community Centers worldwide, providing toys, hugs, and motivational talks from champions. Annual Conventions, ranging far and wide, where the Governors formulate policy. Dedicated work involving seminars for judges and referees with practical workshops, meetings of the WBC Medical Committee, and ratings, culminating from monthly meetings of experts.

These and so many more direct and life-changing policies. Much remains to be done. We have only just begun because the very future of Boxing is the vital primary issue. With the example and the achievements of yesterday, we today build for brilliantly bright tomorrows, leading towards the next sixty years. A new era beacons. A new world is there to be won!

Six decades of champions

During these six decades, The greatest champions have proudly worn the Green and Gold Belt. A Parthenon of Titans. They are Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Salvador Sanchez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather, Tommy Hearns, Saul Canelo Alvarez, Ricardo Lopez, Carlos Zarate, The Spinks brothers and so many more.

From upcoming generations will emerge fresh new superstars.

The World Boxing Council is also dedicating itself to helping amateur boxing, facing the prospect of being excluded from the Summer Olympic Games.

Sixty years is a monumental milestone, but the road stretches ahead with new and demanding challenges. Looking back, but also with the focus firmly on the present plus the future President

Mauricio Sulaiman said: “This is a great opportunity to cherish what we have done together for sixty years, cherishing those who paved the way for the WBC.

“To remember and honor all the champions who are the inspiration and to focus upon the new generation youngsters, and make it happen. It is humbling and wonderful that we have a great World Boxing Council.”

Congratulations to the WBC!

