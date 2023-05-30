New London two-day tournament delayed for two weeks

The inaugural Shelito’s Way All-Female Tournament, presented by retired professional boxer Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (27-2, 1 KOs), has announced a change of dates for its amateur boxing tournament for females only.

It has been pushed back from July 1 and 2 to July 15 and 16, still at Whaling City Athletic Club in New London, Connecticut.

The tournament, sanctioned by USA Boxing, is open to female boxers, 8 years and older, who are currently registered with USA Boxing. All entries must be submitted via the online form by 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 7.

“This is the weekend we originally wanted,” Vincent explained, “but those dates were blocked,” “When July 15 and 16 opened up because of a canceled tournament, we jumped on it because it’s much better than doing it on a holiday (July 4th) weekend.”

The World Boxing Council and IBF (International Boxing Federation) World champion Ebanie Bridges are event sponsors. Boxers will compete for WBC medals and belts.

Call (617.372.2334) or email Melissa Kelly ([email protected]) for information about competition, bouts, and brackets.

Tickets are priced at $30.00 for a day pass, $50.00 for both days (call 860.574.5227 for tickets).

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.