Errol Spence Jr. signs with Adrian Clark ahead of super-fight

Fighters First Management Chief Executive Officer Adrian Clark announced today it has signed a management agreement with unified WBC/WBA/IBF World Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Spence and Clark, both Texas natives, have a personal friendship that dates to 2012 while Spence was preparing for the Olympics games. Prior to Fighters First Management, Clark independently negotiated deals for the hard-hitting southpaw with equipment and apparel giant, Everlast Worldwide.

“It is an honor to have Errol join the Fighters First family,” said Clark. “If you know Errol, you know how meticulous and calculated he is in business. In 11 years, he has only aligned himself with two companies (PBC and Everlast).

“For Fighters First to be the third company to represent Errol Spence Jr says a lot about who we are as a company,” noted Clark.

“I met with Fighters First months ago and I believe in their vision, not just for me but for the fighters,” said Spence Jr. “AC has been a part of my team for a while. He put Everlast and me together. I trust him to continue to put things together for me,” added Spence Jr.

Spence Jr. A Pound-For-Pound Fixture in Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. is a fixture on every significant pound-for-pound list and it is one of boxing’s top draws and biggest stars, making quick work of most of his opponents in his rise to becoming a unified 147-pound world champion. A U.S. Olympian in 2012, the unbeaten southpaw began boxing at age 15 under his father’s guidance in Dallas.

Spence Jr. packs plenty of power, inflicting early damage and then pouncing His record currently stands at 28-0, 22 KOs (78.57% knockout ratio). Among his notable victories: Yordenis Ugas, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia, Kell Brook, Lamont Peterson, and Chris Algieri.

The upcoming July 29 unification bout against WBO World Welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford is the single most anticipated and desirable fight in boxing today.

Biggest Fight in Boxing Ahead on July 29

“I told everyone that I was going to get the third belt from Ugas, then I was coming to take Terence’s belt,” said Spence Jr., adding that “it was always my objective to get this fight with Crawford done.”

“Our fight will be the most anticipated and action-packed fight that boxing has seen in the past 30-40 years. This is definitely a legacy fight,” added Spence Jr.

Read more about Errol Spence Jr.’s boxing career in his full biography.