Eddie Hearn brings Rocky Hernandez on board at Matchroom

Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Hernandez (33-1 30 KOs) is ranked #1 in the WBC rankings at 130lbs and the Mexican banger is closing in on a World title shot.

The 25 year old KO artist had an explosive 2022, starting with a thunderous to record a stunning first round stoppage win over Jorge Castaneda in June and then in Hermosillo in September he stopped Jorge Cuellar in five rounds.

Hernandez’s first fight under the Matchroom banner will take place in July and will be announced shortly, and Hernandez will look to display his credentials to land that coveted title shot.

“I’m really happy and excited,” said Hernandez. “I feel blessed for getting this opportunity, they brought me in as a B-side and seen that I’m capable of great things, it’s an honor for me and my team to be part of Matchroom.

“I’m one step away from fulfilling my dream of becoming a World champion. It’s all I have in my head, the World title, and I know Matchroom will make it happen.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Rocky to the team,” said Hearn. “Rocky is such a dangerman for the 130 pound division and he’s right on the edge of landing a World title fight. That’s what we are looking to deliver for him, and once he gets that shot, Rocky could reign at the top level for a long time and carry that power up the weights.”