Josh Kelly extends deal with Wasserman ahead of ‘next level’ run

Wasserman Boxing is thrilled to announce that Josh Kelly has signed a new multi-year deal with the company.

Kelly is set to become the next British boxer to break onto the world stage and Wasserman Boxing, one of the sport’s leading promoters, will be in his corner as his career goes to the new levels.

The ‘Pretty Boy’, ranked No2 in the world, is preparing for his June 24 showdown with Argentinean hardman Gabriel Corzo at the Vertu Motors Arena, in Newcastle, live and exclusive worldwide on DAZN.

And today it can be confirmed that Kelly and Wasserman Boxing have extended their partnership, which began last year and has quickly seen the 29-year-old re-establish himself as one of Britain’s premier talents.

Josh Kelly said: “I am really happy to have signed a multi-year deal with Wasserman Boxing.

“I have loved working with Kalle, Nisse and the whole team and know that, with them in my corner, my career will continue to go from strength to strength.

“Winning the British title against Troy Williamson, at a packed-out arena last year, is a moment that I will never forget, but now we are ready to take on the world, starting on June 24 in Newcastle. Let’s go!”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Wasserman Boxing, said: “Josh Kelly is one of the hottest properties in the sport and there are so many massive domestic and international fights to be made for him, so we are thrilled he has put pen to paper on a new multi-year deal with Wasserman Boxing.

“Promoting Josh has been a dream but make no mistake, we are only just getting started with this man.

“In Newcastle on June 24, we start to take Pretty Boy to the next level.”

Kelly vs Corzo headlines a great night of boxing in Newcastle on June 24, with Liam Dillon and Qais Ashfaq battling it out for the vacant British super featherweight title, in the co-main event.

Local heavyweight Steve Robinson trades punches with Franklin Ignatius in a not-to-be-missed eight round collision.

Chloe Watson continues her journey to the top of the flyweight division, when she takes on Argentina’s Belen Valdebenito, stepping up to eight rounds for the first time.

Codie Smith, one of the most exciting additions to the professional ranks in years, will bring a noisy army of fans from Yorkshire with him for his latest bout.

Darlington’s Ben Marksby plans on making a statement about his super lightweight ambitions, while the Mikkel Kessler-trained Oliver Zaren boxes in front of a UK audience for a second successive time.

North East fighters Luke Cope, Travis Waters and Joe Laws are also set to draw in the crowds, on a huge night of action in Newcastle.