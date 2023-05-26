Broner vs Hutchinson broadcast team revealed for Miami on June 9

A slew of Hall of Famers and former World Champions, and a former All-American and Al-Pro gridiron star, comprise the broadcast team that will call the action when four-division world champion Adrian “The Problem” Broner returns to the ring on Friday, June 9.

Upset minded Bill Hutchinson, who has not lost a fight in seven years, will challenge Broner in a 10-round welterweight bout in the main event of Don King’s “RETURN TO GLORY” pay-per-view extravaganza from The Casino Miami in Miami, Florida.

Calling the blow-by-blow will be Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Bob Alexander. He will be joined at ringside by former Unified Lightweight World Champion and Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Nate Campbell and former lightweight world champion, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini.

Alexander, the Vice President of the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, is a longtime Ring Announcer and fight announcer. Campbell became the Unified Lightweight World Champion after he defeated Juan Diaz on March 8th, 2008, winning the IBF, WBA and WBO titles. Mancini was one of boxing’s most popular fighters in the 80’s and won the WBA Lightweight World title by knocking out Art Frias in the first round on May 8, 1982. Mancini went on to make four title defenses.

Heading the broadcast from the host panel position will be former NFL All-Pro Defensive Tackle Albert Haynesworth and longtime boxing analyst Marc Abrams. Several boxing dignitaries will join them throughout.

Abrams is enshrined in the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame as he has a 21-year career working inside the world of boxing and is the owner of the acclaimed and award-winning website www.15rounds.com.

After an All-American career at The University of Tennessee, Haynesworth was selected in the first round (15th overall) by The Tennessee Titans in the 2002 NFL Draft. Haynesworth was one of the most feared Defensive Tackles in the NFL as he was a First Team All Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2007 and 2008. A lifelong fight fan, Haynesworth recently has worked as an analyst for the very successful CountryBox: Where Music Meets Boxing monthly series in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Pay-Per-View Broadcast, priced at $24.99, will be available on Fite.tv, DonKing.com and Itube247.com

The Friday, June 9, show will begin at 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT and the first fight walks at 7:03 pm ET / 4:03 pm PT.

Tickets, priced from $50, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com. Ringside tables are $3500. next level tables $2500, ringside seats $750 and side seats are $200 and $150. General Admission tickets at $50.

“Return to Glory” will take place at the legendary Casino Miami Jai Alai Fronton and is brought you exclusively by Don King Productions, Inc.