Errol Spence Jr confirms Terence Crawford PPV for July 29

Errol Spence Jr. will finally battle Terence Crawford on July 29 after the three-belt titleholder confirmed an undisputed agreement.

Spence told his fans: “Finally giving the fans what they want. This one a throwback fight on paper, but it could be a one-sided a** whooping.

“One of the biggest fights of the century!”

The welterweight pair came to an arrangement despite several comments from boxing figures.

Victor Conte, who works with Crawford through SNAC, made a startling admission about a possible drug-testing delay.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

“Hi Errol Spence Jr, please check your DM and respond to the VADA 24/7/365 sponsorship offer made of 100% of the annual fee.

“Terence Crawford has agreed to accept and participate if you are also willing. Please let me know either way – much respect both of you. Thank you in advance.”

In addition, he said: “Nonsense is being spewed. I respect Errol SpenceJr, but he posted about the need for 24/7/365 testing in boxing, including a hair test. I responded with Vada Testing 24/7/365 info.

“Errol responded by DM. I explained to DM. I have offered to sponsor him and Terence Crawford. The offer [still] stands.”

Even Crawford himself, who attended Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko over the weekend, said ‘What’s July 22nd” when asked if he was hyped for the date.

New date

However, it seems that “Bud” was merely guarding the fact that there’s a new date targeted for the Pay Per View super-fight.

Continuous doubts had put Spence vs Crawford up in the air and on a knife edge. However, Premier Boxing Champions and Spence and Crawford’s teams finally put pen to paper.

Spence Jr. and Crawford will battle it out for all the welterweight belts in a huge Las Vegas showdown in the summer.

Months of disagreements between promoters and teams finally come to an end.

The collision has fallen apart on more than one occasion, but the recent success of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia re-lit the fuse.

Davis vs Garcia sold over one million Pay Per Views in April, leading to many hailing the return of big-time boxing events in Nevada.

Spence vs Crawford adds further to the boom as other forms of lesser-class boxing involving influencers fade into the background.

T-Mobile Arena

The T-Mobile Arena next to the Park MGM on the world-famous strip will host one of the most anticipated bouts of the past few years.

In addition, according to his father, the co-feature for Spence vs Crawford is likely to feature Isaac Cruz.

“We would be fighting in July,” Cruz Sr. told IZQUIERDAZO. “Probably, July 22 [[now July 29].

“I would say it is 80% confirmed. He will be fighting as the co-feature for Spence vs Crawford. It is an almost-done fight. That would be the main fight, and Isaac would fight co-feature.”

Furthermore, on who his son might face, Cruz Sr concluded: “About the opponent, we are being told it is Giovanni Cabrera. That’s what we have.

“There are other two or three names as options, but what we have been told is Giovanni Cabrera. We have to finalize it with Sean Gibbons, Manny Pacquiao, and Al Haymon this week.”

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

