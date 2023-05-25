‘Ringer’ Arturo Gatti Jr. close to boxing run, has superstar potential

Arturo Gatti Jr. looks more like his famous father on the daily as he hones his boxing skills in preparation for a debut in the sport.

After mixing with some of the biggest names for advice, the 14-year-old remains a potential future star.

Gatti Jr. has boxing coursing through his veins. It’s evident as the teenager makes his way through years of training. He is already showing signs of raw talent, and there’s no denying his striking resemblance to Arturo Sr.

Through Instagram video clips, sessions with Mike Tyson and Popo Freitas, and a gift from Ryan Garcia, keep the interest in Gatti Jr. spiking. However, there’s one constant presence on his socials – his dad.

Between his training posts and family life, Arturo Jr. consistently pays tribute to his former world champion father, pointing to a lifelong love affair baring the gloves in his name.

WBN has kept an eye on Junior throughout his life in the public eye. His trademark ‘dead ringer’ looks evoke memories of Gatti Sr, the smiling assassin.

Arturo Gatti – boxing legend

Arturo Sr. was one of the most likable people in the entire sport. His untimely death took him from us far too soon when he was tragically cut short. The events have never really made any sense, and losing Gatti certainly made boxing a less happy place.

Three epic wars with Micky Ward secured his place in the Hall of Fame, although Gatti was also a cult figure with fans before then. Gatti Sr. was a fan-friendly fighter made for TV, giving every ounce of everything he ever had to his supporters.

GATTI JR

Gatti Jr. promises to give fans another chapter of the family story. He’s already building a highlight reel repertoire of his own.

Gaining a following on his accounts, Jr. puts up throwback videos, photos with his dad, and up-to-date flashes of brilliance from his development.

If he has half the heart his dad possessed, the kid has almost won the battle to be a professional boxer in the coming years. He’s already competed in a few junior contests and rubbed shoulders with cornermen like Russ Anber. The sport is clearly in his blood.

Basing himself in Montreal, Gatti will have an exciting career worth watching for any fan of lightning-fast pugilism.

Glimpses of the ‘Thunder’ we all miss are there for all to see.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.