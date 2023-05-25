Adrian Clark signs boxing content deal with Everlast

Everlast Worldwide Inc., the renowned manufacturer, marketer, and licensor of sporting goods and apparel under the iconic Everlast brand name, is thrilled to announce its media content partnership with Adrian Clark, a best-selling author, content creator, and boxing entrepreneur.

This collaboration will pave the way for the production of compelling new content in collaboration with the Everlast Worldwide sports marketing team.

The highly anticipated feature film, ‘Protect Yourself at All Times: The Beginning,’ will make its national debut exclusively on the Everlast platform. Additionally, other exciting media content will be made available during the summer of 2023.

Adrian Clark, CEO of Fighters First Management and Protect Yourself At All Times, is widely recognized as a visionary in the boxing industry.

Named a 2016 Forbes Under 30 (Sports) entrepreneur, Clark brings his unique blend of expertise and creativity to this partnership. By joining forces with Everlast Worldwide, Clark aims to revolutionize the way boxing content is experienced by fans around the world.

“Everlast has emerged as one of the biggest content sources for the sport of boxing,” said Adrian Clark. “The ‘Be First’ campaign was ground-breaking, and the recent #BeenOutHere campaign showcases the longevity and muscle of Everlast. I am thrilled to collaborate with Chris Zoller, John DeGuzman, and Adam Wilmot-Stroud to bring more innovative and engaging content to the Everlast platform.”

Everlast Worldwide has been at the forefront of boxing for over a century, continuously pushing boundaries and empowering athletes worldwide.

The brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation has made it a trusted name among boxers and enthusiasts alike. With this content partnership, Everlast and Adrian Clark will combine their expertise to create authentic, captivating, and immersive boxing experiences that resonate with fans on a deeper level.

Chris Zoller, Everlast’s VP of Marketing & Product Development, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Adrian Clark’s passion for boxing and his unique perspective make him an ideal partner for Everlast. We are excited to tap into his creativity and expertise to deliver compelling content that elevates the sport and resonates with our audience.”

The Everlast and Adrian Clark content partnership promises to revolutionize the way fans engage with the sport of boxing.

With ‘Protect Yourself at All Times: The Beginning’ as the first project to be unveiled, audiences can expect an enthralling and immersive experience that captures the essence and spirit of the sport. Stay tuned for more groundbreaking content from this exciting collaboration, coming exclusively to the Everlast platform.