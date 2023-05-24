Two-day all-female tournament set for New London in July

The Inaugural Shelito’s Way All-Female Tournament, presented by retired professional boxer Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (27-2, 1 KOs) has announced an amateur boxing tournament for females only on July 1 and 2 at Whaling City Athletic Club in New London, Connecticut.

The tournament, sanctioned by USA Boxing, is open to female boxers, 8 years and older, who are currently registered with USA Boxing. All entries must be submitted via the online form (https://forms.gle/7CRiDJJ3x2Ly3uN69) by 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23rd.

“I missed boxing and now that I’m done fighting, I wanted to give back,,” Vincent explained why she founded the tournament.

“I wanted to create another outlet for females to have a platform to showcase their skills. When I was an amateur, I remember how hard it was to stay active and find fights.

“I want to do that for all women, of all ages and levels. Each year I want this tournament to be bigger and better with the help of people such as the WBC (World Boxing Council), IBF (International Boxing Federation) World champion Ebanie Bridges, USA Boxing and Whaling City AC.”

WBC and Bridges are event sponsors. Boxers will compete for WBC medals and belts.

There will be seven age divisions and weight classes: Call (617.372.2334) or email

Melissa Kelly ([email protected]) for information about competition, bouts, and brackets.

Tickets are priced at $30.00 for a day pass, $50.00 for both days (call 860.574.5227 for tickets).

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.

As a professional boxer, Vincent was a UBF World and WIBA International super bantamweight champion, in addition to being a 2011 National Golden Gloves gold medalist as an amateur.