Josh Kelly undercard swells for DAZN on June 24

Newcastle will be the battle ground for one of the most mouth-watering British title fights of the year.

Liam Dillon and Qais Ashfaq are to clash for the vacant super featherweight crown at the Vertu Motors Arena, on Saturday June 24 as part of the bumper show headlined by world champion-in-the-making Josh Kelly.

Live and exclusive around the world on DAZN, North East hero Kelly puts his world title dream on the line against the highly ranked Argentinean Gabriel Corzo, who has already cranked up the tension by promising a “war”.

And now the Wasserman Boxing event has become even bigger with the addition of Dillon vs Ashfaq, in a scrap which has all the ingredients to be a show stealer.

Dillon is the unbeaten and dangerous Londonder who is coming off a career-best win over Joshua Wahab and the 27-year-old plans on upsetting the odds again, but this time against former Olympian Ashfaq.

Leeds favourite Ashfaq is the former Team GB stand-out, who won medals at major international tournaments, boxed at Rio 2016 and is back in form after suffering a shock defeat in 2020.

Dillon (12-0-1) said: “Qais Ashfaq is a mountain for me to climb but I was the big underdog in my last fight and people had written me off, but I caused a big upset.

“After my last win I was still the English champion and so I asked my team if we could push for the British. The British title is one I have always wanted but I didn’t ever know if I had the ability or know-how to win it. But after my last fight, I know I am ready.”

Ashfaq (12-1) said: “Liam is a very tough kid and while he may not have my technical ability, he will be in my face for the whole fight.

“But he can’t out-box me and this can be a very straight-forward fight for me, but it is also for me to lose.

“But I believe this is the reboot of my career and winning the British title will lead to many more big nights, and I genuinely believe I will still become a world champion.”

Wasserman Boxing can also confirm that the future of women’s boxing in this country, Chloe Watson, will step up to eight rounds for the first time, with victory edging her closer to title contention.

Watson, the unbeaten former international amateur star who is trained by Ricky Hatton, tackles Belen Valdebenito in Newcastle and plans on making yet another statement in her second contest of the year.

Hometown heavyweight Steve Robinson locks horns with Franklin Ignatius in a thunderous collision of big punchers that nobody is expecting will go the eight-round distance.

Codie Smith, one of the most exciting young British boxers to turn professional in recent years, has the second contest of his career and will be backed by a noisy army of fans making the trip from Yorkshire.

Darlington’s hugely popular Ben Marksby has his eyes fixed on climbing the super lightweight ladder this year and plans on making his first fight of 2023 one to remember, in front of the DAZN cameras.

Big local support is also expected for Luke Cope, Travis Waters and Joe Laws on June 24, while the Mikkel Kessler-trained Oliver Zaren fights on UK soil for the second time as part of a not-to-be-missed event.