Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford targeted for new Vegas date

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford has been targeted for a new date of July 29 after confusion crept in over a potential undisputed agreement.

Confusion overtook confirmation of a blockbuster clash between the welterweight pair after several comments from boxing figures.

Mykal Fox, a fellow stablemate of Spence, says fans could be set for disappointment. Fox was discussing the potential for boxing to extend bouts beyond twelve rounds in the future.

“If we got to fight more rounds, we got to ask for more money. You will be upset if you think you’re annoyed with fights not being made now. Spence vs Crawford still has not been signed.”

Victor Conte, who works with Crawford through SNAC, made a startling admission about a possible drug-testing delay into the bargain.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford delay

“Hi Errol Spence Jr, please check your DM and respond to the VADA 24/7/365 sponsorship offer made of 100% of the annual fee.

“Terence Crawford has agreed to accept and participate if you are also willing. Please let me know either way – much respect both of you. Thank you in advance.”

In addition, he said: “Nonsense is being spewed. I respect Errol SpenceJr, but he posted about the need for 24/7/365 testing in boxing, including a hair test. I responded with Vada Testing 24/7/365 info.

“Errol responded by DM. I explained to DM. I have offered to sponsor him and Terence Crawford. The offer [still] stands.”

Even Crawford himself, who attended Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko over the weekend, said ‘What’s July 22nd” when asked if he was hyped for the date.

New date

However, it seems that “Bud” was merely guarding the fact that there’s a new date targeted for the Pay Per View super-fight.

The continuous doubts had put Spence vs Crawford up in the air and on a knife edge. However, until Premier Boxing Champions, Spence and Crawford teams’ finally put pen to paper, fans aren’t out of the woods yet.

Although delayed by one week, Spence Jr. and Crawford still look on course to battle it out for all the welterweight belts in a huge Las Vegas showdown in the summer.

Months of disagreements between promoters and teams could finally come to an end this month.

The collision has fallen apart on more than one occasion, but the recent success of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia seems to have re-lit the fuse.

Davis vs Garcia sold over one million Pay Per Views in April, leading to many hailing the return of big-time boxing events in Nevada.

Spence vs Crawford will only add further to the boom as other forms of lesser-class boxing involving influencers fade into the background.

T-Mobile Arena

Step forward the T-Mobile Arena next to the Park MGM on the world-famous strip to host one of the most anticipated bouts of the past few years.

In addition, according to his father, the co-feature for Spence vs Crawford is likely to feature Isaac Cruz.

“We would be fighting in July,” Cruz Sr. told IZQUIERDAZO. “Probably, July 22 [[now July 29].

“I would say it is 80% confirmed. He will be fighting as the co-feature for Spence vs Crawford. It is an almost-done fight. That would be the main fight, and Isaac would fight co-feature.”

Furthermore, on who his son might face, Cruz Sr concluded: “About the opponent, we are being told it is Giovanni Cabrera. That’s what we have.

“There are other two or three names as options, but what we have been told is Giovanni Cabrera. We have to finalize it with Sean Gibbons, Manny Pacquiao, and Al Haymon this week.”

