Anthony Cacace ready to fend off call-out on Lopez vs Conlan

Anthony Cacace might just be a big name in Poland having enjoyed the distinction of being called out live on national television.

The man doing the calling, IBO International super featherweight champion Damian Wrzesinski, gets to have his wish come true this weekend when he challenges the full IBO champion Cacace for his belt, live on BT Sport, on the undercard of the IBF world featherweight title collision between Luis Alberto Lopez and local Belfast favourite Michael Conlan.

Cacace and his Polish challenger had actually been quietly stalking each other online for some time now.

“I’ve followed him for a while now and he’s followed me, before I even won the IBO,” revealed the man known as ‘The Apache’. “Polish TV tagged me in something and it was him calling me out live on his national TV.

“Then I was supposed to go to Poland and that never happened and here we are now. Damian is 35 and wanting an opportunity. I am more than happy to give it to him.”

Saturday night at the SSE Arena represents a homecoming for the 34-year-old southpaw, who last fought at the venue back in early 2015, some 10 fights ago. Not that he minds as he is happy to take his show on the road.

“Yes it is great,” he considered. “I’ve got an IBO and I would love an IBF or a WBC. I have been fighting a long time professionally and I feel I have got to the stage in my career where it is all beginning to pay off. I’m just happy.

“With me, I don’t mind where I am fighting, whether it is in England, Scotland, Wales, Belfast, it doesn’t matter. It is obviously a big bonus for my family and everyone who comes out to watch me. I have sold a lot of tickets for this, so it is going to be special.

“Belfast is special for boxing, it is a great city, they appreciate their boxing and they know what they are watching.”

Despite their ongoing connection, Cacace admits that he remains largely in the dark when it comes to assessing the threat posed by the Pole, who is currently being trained out of Southampton by respected trainer Wayne Batten.

“I don’t know too much about Damian. I watched an interview with him and he seems like a pleasant fella. I have watched him a few times and he is what he is. I’m sure he’s going to be buzzing to get this opportunity and he is going to come over wanting to fight. That’s what I want and I don’t think Damian has ever been hit the way I’m going to hit him.

“We’re going to have to just see what happens on the night. They are all fit and strong but, as soon as you hit them, they don’t seem to want to come forward as much and they think a little bit more. With Damian, I’m going to add a bit more pain and punishment for him. I’m coming to take him out, forget about the boxing aspect, I am coming to get him.

“Also how big I am, I think Damian may be in for a surprise.”

