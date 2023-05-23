The future of Oleksandr Usyk will be decided in Texas on Thursday

The future of unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will become more apparent after a purse bid is held in Houston, Texas, this Thursday.

Usyk, the current pound-for-pound king and WBN Fighter of the Year, saw his career stall of late following a roadblock in talks with Tyson Fury.

The pair failed to agree to a clash to put all their respective titles on the line despite initial agreements being in place.

Now, Usyk is ready to adhere to his mandatory duties to keep his belts for a potential future clash with whoever holds the WBC championship.

Out of his three straps [WBO, WBA, and IBF], the WBA is next in line for their number one contender. They put forward Daniel Dubois earlier recently.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois purse bid

“The World Boxing Association called the Purse bid between heavyweight super champion Oleksandr Usyk and his mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois,” they stated.

“The purse bid will occur on May 25 in Houston, Texas.”

Usyk and Dubois’ acceptance of the contest hinges on how the purse bids go and how they eventually make the highest offer. Only then will the situation become transparent.

This kind of bid rarely goes smoothly. However, if they do, Usyk and Dubois will collide by the fall in the United Kingdom, the United States, or the Middle East.

The WBA has since invited the media to attend. This scenario usually means they are confident the deal will be agreed on the day.

“The World Boxing Associaton invites Houston media to attend the Purse Bids of the heavyweight bout between super champion Oleksander Usyk and champion Daniel Dobois.

“Also, the Super Featherweight fight between champion Hector Garcia and his mandatory challenger Lamont Roach.

“The event will occur on Thursday, May 25, at 11 a.m. It will be conducted by WBA World Championships Vice Chairman Julio Thyme, along with WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

Tyson Fury demands

Dubois ironically steps in for his stablemate Fury after demands of a seventy percent split were only granted by Usyk for one date. Fury has moved the goalposts again by stating they can no longer collide in Saudi Arabia.

“Fury wants the UK to host but still wants to keep the original seventy percent split demand.”

In addition, Manager Alex Krassyuk was having no of it and defended Usyk in a startling rant aimed at Fury.

“Sweetheart, you’ve lost your chance, fans, and dignity. Now everyone knows who the real dosser is,” Krassyuk told Fury.

“Enjoy your karma, greedy belly. And don’t forget to pay off your debts. Your promoter will remind you [about that] one.

“Greediness leads to poverty. Lies lead to loneliness. Arrogance leads to disrespect. Mental health problems come as a result.

“Enjoy the karma #GreedyBelly. God bless you.”

He added on a post responding to Fury: “When you’re desperately looking for an opponent, but no one cares. Try the female ratings list.”

In two days, the Ukrainian and his team will finally get clarity on staying active at the close of play.

