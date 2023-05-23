Nick Ball targets Lopez vs Conlan winner for world title shot

NICK BALL IS bidding to stake a claim for a place at the top table of the featherweight division this weekend and is hoping to issue an invitation to the winner of the world title clash between Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan in Belfast, live on BT Sport.

Scouser Ball takes his place on the Belfast bill with a precarious defence of his WBC Silver title against the unbeaten South African Ludlum Lamati with the express intention of placing his name right in the frame to fight whoever emerges as IBF world champion next.

To do this, the 26-year-old knows he needs to make a splash in the city that built the Titanic.

“That is the place I am going, the level I am going, which is world level,” said the 17-0 Ball on the prospect of taking on either Lopez or Conlan. “If I get the opportunity to fight the winner I will take it with both hands.

“I’m made up, it is a good card to be on, with it being a world title at my weight. Although obviously I am concentrating on my fight, putting a good performance in and trying to steal the show.”

On what will be something of a defining night for the featherweight division, it is also one that will see WBA king Mauricio Lara rematch against Leigh Wood in Manchester.

Ball is confident that his swashbuckling approach to fights contains all the right ingredients to demand the attention of the watching public and establish his world title credentials.

“Definitely, that’s what boxing is. We go out there to entertain people and I always want to look good doing it. I feel like my style does that and people would rather watch a style like mine over an average boxer, if that’s what you want to call it.”

And as for opponent Lamati, all Ball knows for sure is that, as normal, he will be up against a tall order.

“I don’t really know anything about him, just that he’s tall, but they all are until they get in the ring with me and I bring them down to my size!”

