New opponent for Regis Prograis on Matchroom debut next month

Regis Prograis will defend his WBC World Super-Lightweight title against Danielito Zorrilla on Saturday June 17 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, live worldwide on DAZN.

TICKETS FOR PROGRAIS VS. ZORILLA ARE ON SALE NOW AT TICKETMASTER.COM

Prograis (28-1 24 KOs) became a two-time World king at 140lbs by dismantling and knocking out Jose Zepeda in 11 rounds at the feted ‘War Grounds’ of the Dignity Health in California in November.

The New Orleans native previously held the WBA title at Super-Lightweight, winning the belt against Kiryl Relikh via sixth round stoppage at the University of Louisiana in April 2019 in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series, before meeting Josh Taylor in the final at The O2 in London in October in a barnstorming battle edged by the Scot.

The 34 year old returned to winning ways against Juan Heraldez, Ivan Redkach and Tyrone McKenna to lead to his win over Zepeda, and ‘Rougarou’ is looking to shine in his first fight at home since October 2018 as he aims to land the unification fights he craves in the second half of 2023, with undisputed on his mind in 2024.

Zorrilla (17-1 13 KOs) will be out to spoil those plans, and the Puerto Rican promoted by the legendary Miguel Cotto, lands a golden opportunity to win his first World title on June 17, replacing the injured Liam Paro. The 29 year old held the WBO NABO title at 140lbs, highlighted by a destructive second round KO over Pablo Cesar Cano, and pushed highly rated Californian Arnold Barbosa Jr all the way in their clash in July.

“I’m glad that Zorrilla has taken the fight,” said Prograis. “Nothing changes for me; I am still working hard to go out there and prove that I am the best fighter in the world at 140lbs. I will go out, do my thing, show out for my city and defend my title with pride.

“I’m sad for Liam but we have a great replacement, and I am going to make every proud. Everyone in the city is stopping me in the street and asking me about the fight, so I cannot wait to get in there and put on a show, it’s going to be a fire fight.”

“We have waited for this opportunity for a long time in my career and it has finally arrived,” said Zorrilla. “I am ready to be a world champion, I am grateful to Prograis for giving me the opportunity but on June 17, there will be a new World champion.

“I’ve been watching Prograis for a long time and I know his style, I know I have the talent and ability to win by any means. The world will know who Zorro is.”

“Zorrilla has worked hard for this opportunity and without a doubt the time has come to fight for the World championship,” said Cotto. “Prograis is a great champion but on June 17 he will have a complete boxer in front of him, hungry and ready to be World champion.”