Get in the Ring: A Comprehensive Guide to Betting on Boxing Sports

Betting on boxing sports can be both an exciting and rewarding experience. But before you get in the ring, it is important to understand the basics of how betting works.
Luckily, according to BettingDose.com and other comparator sites, there are several ways to the ins and outs of wagering on boxing matches so that you can make informed gambling decisions.
The rules boxing events
As exciting as betting on a fighting match can be, it’s important for punters to understand the rules of the game. A professional boxing match has 9 to 12 rounds, with each round lasting for about 3 minutes. In such a match, the referee takes charge and is responsible for counting out fighters and even stopping the match in some cases. This can be as a result of bleeding, the inability of a fighter to defend themselves, or even being knocked down thrice in a round. The match is won or lost on the account of a knockout, disqualification or technical knockout. In case the final round of the game is reached without a winner, then the judges decide the outcome.
Getting started with online sportsbooks and bookmakers for boxing bets
In order to place a boxing wager, you must first choose a trustworthy online sportsbook or bookmaker. Before registering with any website, be sure to read reviews and do thorough research. Once you’ve chosen a site, you’ll need to create an account and deposit funds into it. After that, you can start browsing the available boxing matches and odds. When selecting a match to bet on, make sure to consider factors such as the fighters’ records, their styles of fighting, and any injuries they may have sustained in recent fights.
Types of boxing bets: What you need to know
When it comes to betting on boxing, there are a few different types of bets you can make. These include;
- Moneyline bet, which is simply a wager on who will win the fight. You can also make a point spread bet, which is when you bet on how many rounds the fight will last. For example, if you think the fight will go the distance and last all 12 rounds, you would place a point spread bet on that outcome.
- Parlay bet, which involves combining multiple bets into one larger wager. This type of bet can be quite lucrative if all your picks come through.
- Prop bet, which involves betting on specific outcomes within a fight such as how many knockdowns or knockouts there will be in a given round.