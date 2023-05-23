Confusion checks Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford for July 22

Confusion has taken over in the potential confirmation of a blockbuster clash between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

Spence Jr. and Crawford were set to battle it out for all the welterweight belts in a huge Las Vegas showdown in the summer.

Several reports suggested the clash is almost over the line despite months of disagreements between promoters and teams.

The collision has fallen apart on more than one occasion in the past. However, the recent success of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia seems to have re-lit the fuse.

Davis vs Garcia sold over one million Pay Per Views in April, leading to many hailing the return of big-time boxing events in Nevada.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Spence vs Crawford will only add further to the boom as other forms of lesser-class boxing involving influencers fade into the background.

Spence and Crawford can only confirm the date, which some suggest is July 22 at the MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena.

Isaac Cruz Sr – the father and trainer of Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz – believes his son will be the co-feature as Spence vs Crawford heads to that date.

“We would be fighting in July,” Cruz Sr. told IZQUIERDAZO. “Probably, July 22.

“I would say it is 80% confirmed. He will be fighting as co-feature for Spence vs Crawford”.

When pushed to state Spence vs Crawford was a done deal, Cruz Sr responded: “Yes. It is an almost-done fight. That would be the main fight, and Isaac would fight co-feature.”

Furthermore, on who his son might face, Cruz Sr concluded: “About the opponent, we are being told it is Giovanni Cabrera. That’s what we have.

“There are other two or three names as options, but what we have been told is Giovanni Cabrera. We have to finalize it with Sean Gibbons, Manny Pacquiao, and Al Haymon this week.”

The fanfare lasted a few days before cracks began to appear in the agreement.

Doubts over the fight for July 22

Crawford attended Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko over the weekend, and when asked if he was hyped for July 22, he responded: “What’s July 22nd?”

Now, Mykal Fox, a fellow stablemate of Spence, says fans could be set for disappointment. Fox was discussing the potential for boxing to extend bouts beyond twelve rounds in the future.

“If we got to fight more rounds, we got to ask for more money. You will really be upset if you think you’re annoyed with fights not getting made now. Spence vs Crawford still has not been signed.”

Victor Conte, who works with Crawford through SNAC, made a startling admission about a possible drug-testing delay into the bargain.

“Hi Errol Spence Jr, please check your DM and respond to the VADA 24/7/365 sponsorship offer made of 100% of the annual fee.

“Terence Crawford has agreed to accept and participate if you are also willing. Please let me know either way – much respect both of you. Thank you in advance.”

In addition, he said: “Nonsense is being spewed. I respect Errol SpenceJr, but he posted about the need for 24/7/365 testing in boxing, including a hair test. I responded with Vada Testing 24/7/365 info.

“Errol responded by DM. I explained to DM. I have offered to sponsor him and Terence Crawford. The offer [still] stands.”

The continuous doubts put Spence vs Crawford up in the air and on a knife-edge until Premier Boxing Champions, Spence and Crawford teams’ finally put pen to paper.

