Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ by 398lb behemoth footage questioned

Deontay Wilder being dropped by a behemoth of an opponent is being questioned after footage was posted by World Boxing News.

The former WBC heavyweight champion has another video of a possible knockdown earlier in his career.

Wilder was down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers in 2010, another subject covered vastly by WBN. However, the clip in existence is debatable.

Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Sconiers and his team buried the video, yet another clip has been touted.

YouTube material posted in 2010 of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ facing man-mountain Nichols has since stirred the pot.

Deontay Wilder vs Nichols

Many detractors of Wilder are calling a first-round blow landed by Nichols at Club Palace in Hattiesburg worthy of a genuine count.

Wilder flew back onto the ropes, although referee Keith Hughes had no hesitation in calling it a slip.

This time around, the film of the incident is readily available, meaning it’s a judge-for-yourself situation.

But sadly for Wilder, it’s further ammunition, especially for Tyson Fury supporters, of Wilder being considerably weak around the whiskers.

Eventually, Nichols – who weighed 398 pounds and wasn’t very mobile – decided to stay on his stool at the end of three minutes with Wilder.

As WBN reported, Wilder was put down before facing Fury against Sconiers. This contest took place just three months after the Nichols bout.

Golden Boy Promotions, who looked after Wilder then, have been under suspicion of wiping any existing video from the face of the earth.

There’s a clear picture being painted. It seems Wilder may have been more fragile than first thought when Oscar De La Hoya promoted it.

How many times has Deontay Wilder been knocked down?

As in the rematch and trilogy opposite Fury, Wilder has now hit the canvas many times during his career.

Down twice in 2010, if you believe the theorists. Wilder also got wobbled by David Haye during a European sparring trip.

Wladimir Klitschko then put him down during the same 2012 tour. It doesn’t make for good Wilder reading ahead of a fight with power-puncher Andy Ruiz Jr.

Nevertheless, Wilder learned something from his mistakes. He came back stronger to claim the WBC crown in 2015.

After a five-year reign and double-figure title defenses, the 37-year-old was a much more dangerous puncher by 2020.

Wilder doesn’t need to rely on his boxing skills to get through. But his chin was the main factor against Fury.

It’s merely the timing, precision, and power of landing one solitary haymaker knockout blow. It could be done against Fury, although “The Gypsy King” doesn’t seem human.

Future fights

However, the tactic has worked superbly well for half a decade. It worked again versus Robert Helenius on October 15 of last year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Helenius was blasted out in the first round with a trademark right hand from the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native. With the win, Wilder moved to 43 wins with 42 KOs.

But judging by the old footage, sparring tales, and video burials, many would have predicted what Fury did.

Those who pushed the angle of the ancient evidence would have known the possibilities – as trainer Sugarhill Steward did.

Wilder is since linked to facing Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua as his next opponent. He needs to get back to his sharpened best after a long spell out again.

That’s what still made Fury vs Wilder an intriguing match-up, with the WBC belt on the line three times before.

Despite back-to-back defeats, the trilogy fight brought about a redemption performance for the American.

His legacy remains intact ahead of another crack at the world championship – if he can secure it before retirement.

