Boxing News: Marques Valle stays unbeaten / Garcia vs Roach purse bid

Split-T Management junior middleweight Marques Valle remained undefeated with a first round stoppage over Demarcus Layton six-round junior middleweight fight in a bout that took place this past Wednesday night at The Pro Box Event Center in Plant City, Florida.

Valle came out aggressive from the opening bell and battered Layton all over the ring with power shots until the fight was stopped at 2:30.

Valle of Wesley Chapel, Florida is now 9-0 with seven knockouts. Layton of Little Rock, Arkansas is 8-5-1.

Valle is promoted by Pro Box Promotions.

Garcia vs Roach

The super featherweight world title fight between champion Hector Garcia and mandatory challenger Lamont Roach Jr. will go to purse bid on May 25 in Houston, Texas, as ordered by the World Boxing Association (WBA) championships committee.

The Dominican had received a special permission to move up in class to face Gervonta Davis last January, but once that bout is over, he must face Roach in his next fight.

The bid will have a minimum amount of US $ 120,000.00 to obtain the rights while the purse will have a split of 75% for Garcia and 25% for Roach. The WBA sent the formal communication to both teams.

Garcia will be making the first defense of his championship, which he won in August of last year by defeating Roger Gutierrez, while Roach will have his world title shot, which he earned by defeating Angel Rodriguez in an eliminator held in July of last year.