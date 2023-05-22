Ex-world champ Joe Smith Jr ‘a mess’ as brother, 30, is murdered

Former WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. suffered heartbreak after his brother Alex was shot dead outside a bar in Mastic Beach, Long Island.

Police in Suffolk confirmed that a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the nightspot during an altercation in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Smith had been at Linsa Torr’s Place, reportedly enjoying some downtime when the incident occurred. Following the shooting, medical responders pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

The younger sibling of the boxer known as “The Beast” and “The Common Man,” by three years, Alex was a father of four children aged up to nine. His youngest child was only ten months old at the time of his passing.

Alex’s stepmother Tracy Smith, spoke in the aftermath to describe their utter disbelief at what happened.

“Everybody’s upset right now. It’s just devastating. I’m in shock,” she told New 12 New York.

Alex’s sister, Tina Smith, said Joe had taken the loss particularly hard.

“He’s a mess. We’re all a mess trying to process it. It’s crazy. Alex was a very loving person. He had a big family that loved him,” said Tina.

Police need information

Police in the area are pleading for help in solving the murder of Alex Smith. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call Detectives at the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Alternatively, anyone with anything to say to authorities regarding Alex Smith’s death can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Joe Smith Jr’s father has set up a GiveSendGo page to cover funeral costs. Any help for the Smith family is much appreciated.

The page gives an insight into how a loving family has been hurt in the most heinous way possible. They refuse to pay for something inflicted on them by a perpetrator.

“Our son was tragically murdered. We are devastated by the loss of Alex and were not prepared to pay for our son’s funeral,” said the information on the page set up by Joseph Smith Sr.

“But we would like Alex to receive the memorial he deserves to honor his memory and for us all to say our last goodbyes.

“We are currently asking for donations to help cover the cost of Alex’s funeral. Thank you.”

Click here to donate.

