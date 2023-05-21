Oscar Valdez scores repeat victory against Adam Lopez

After more than one year of inactivity, Oscar Valdez made a successful ring return with a 10-round unanimous decision win in a rematch against Adam Lopez.

Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) pushed the action early, using the head movement he polished under head trainer Eddy Reynoso. The pride of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, had success in hurting Lopez in the third and fourth rounds, but Lopez (16-5, 6 KOs) began landing punches of his own in the following rounds.

However, in the later rounds, Valdez’s constant pressure began to take a clear toll as he nearly stopped Lopez in the final round. Scores: 98-92, 98-91 and 97-93.

Valdez said, “I was trying to be the better fighter. With someone with his speed, you can’t get too confident. I was just trying to be the better and smarter fighter.

“We all want Emanuel Navarrete. Nothing but respect for him. He’s a great champion. The whole world wants to see that fight. Let’s make it happen now.”

Muratalla Stops Nakathila in Two Rounds

Raymond Muratalla wanted to make a statement, and that’s exactly what he did as he scored a brutal second-round TKO over Namibian puncher Jeremia Nakathila.

Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) entered the fight cautiously as he was aware of Nakathila’s power, but after studying him in the first round, he began to land his punches in the second.

A right hand from Muratalla wobbled Nakathila (23-3, 19 KOs) and sent him reeling towards the corner, where Muratalla unleashed a nonstop attack that forced referee Robert Hoyle to end the fight at 2:48.

Muratalla said, “I was so prepared for this fight. I’ve been training for this fight. I’ve been so dedicated. I’m so focused, and I’m ready for anybody.

“I think I sent a big message to the lightweight division. Nobody has ever stopped Nakathila. I just stopped him in the second round. I think that’s a huge statement.

“I want the winner of the main event. That’s who I want.”