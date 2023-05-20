Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron running order for Dublin

The 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland hosts an event topped by the undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title clash between Irish legend Katie Taylor and reigning champion Chantelle Cameron, shown live around the world on DAZN.

The home fighter will challenge Chantelle Cameron for all the super lightweight belts and will have the opportunity to show off in front of her home crowd in a unique setting.

In the same event, WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper will defend her belt against Cecilia Braekhus in another fight.

Dublin has become one big collective party and anticipation is growing as fight day approaches.

Taylor will once again be fighting at home against an undefeated opponent in the main event and the locals are betting on a success of their own.

Meanwhile, Cameron will be making her first appearance as undisputed champion and is looking to retain her sashes as an away fighter in the toughest fight of her career.

TAYLOR VS. CAMERON WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

17:00 DOORS OPEN

17:00 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 2 mins International Flyweight contest

MAISEY ROSE COURTNEY 112.1 lbs v KATE RADOMSKA 109.7 lbs

(Eltham, England) (Waterford, Ireland)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Welterweight contest

PADDY DONOVAN 148.1 lbs v SAM O’MAISON 149.3 lbs

(Limerick, Ireland) (Sheffield, England)

followed by

8 x 3 mins vacant BUI Celtic Heavyweight Title

THOMAS CARTY 258.6 lbs v JAY MCFARLANE 283.7 lbs

(Dublin, Ireland) (Glasgow, Scotland)

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 159.8 lbs v GRANT DENNIS 159.3 lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Chatham, England)

followed by

12 x 3 mins IBO Super-Welterweight World Title

DENNIS HOGAN 153.3 lbs v JAMES METCALF 153.1 lbs

(Kildare, Ireland) (Liverpool, England)

followed by

10 x 2 mins WBA Super-Welterweight World Title

TERRI HARPER 150.8 lbs v CECILIA BRAEKHUS 153.3 lbs

(Denaby Main, England) (Bergen, Norway)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

GARY CULLY 137.25 lbs v JOSE FELIX 137.2 lbs

(Naas, Ireland) (Los Mochis, Mexico)

followed by

10 x 2 mins undisputed Super-Lightweight World Titles

KATIE TAYLOR 139.7 lbs v CHANTELLE CAMERON 139.7 lbs

(Bray, Ireland) (Northampton, England)