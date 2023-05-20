Ballys Atlantic City to host boxing card on June 17

On Saturday night, June 17th, boxing returns to the Ballroom at Bally’s Atlantic City as Champions Sports and Entertainment presents Fling Boxing Father’s Day Weekend Knockout.

This will be the first event put on by the new promotion, which is led by longtime and successful promoter Sal Musumeci.

“I am so happy to be a part of this new group, and to be back in Atlantic City. I have promoted so many events on the boardwalk, and to be in Bally’s, which has staged so many big fights over the years, is the perfect place to have this card. It will be a great night as the Summer is just about to start, so the town will be packed with fans, and we expect a terrific night of boxing.”

Said Henry Grooms, executive producer, consultant, advisor, of Silverback Productions, “I am excited to work with Sal on these fights. We have worked together for over 20 years, and this show will be the start of a great relationship with Bally’s.”

Heading the seven bout card will be super lightweight Dimash Niyazov. Niyazov (14-1-3, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York is scheduled to appear in the main event.

Also seeing action will be six-round bouts featuring cruiserweight Joel Shojgreen (14-5, 13 KOs) of Brooklyn; light heavyweight Victor Darocha (11-6-1, 7 KOs) of Miami and super middleweight Pierre Hubert Dibombe (21-0-1, 11 KOs) of France

Four-round bouts will see appearances by super middleweight Taiwo Afolabi (6-0, 6 KOs) of Staten Island, NY and welterweight Edward Donovan (6-0,1 KO) of Limerick, Ireland.

Opponents and more Fights will be announced shortly.

Tickets for this great night of boxing are $65, $95, and $195 and can be purchased at www.cseboxing.com