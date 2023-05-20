Andy Ruiz Jr. sees career fracture in one social media revenge post

Andy Ruiz Jr. faces serious questions regarding his current lifestyle from the governing and sanctioning bodies of boxing after a revenge post from his ex-partner.

“The Destroyer” claims he was allegedly ‘outed’ by his former wife Julie as a drug-taking, performance enhancing substance cheat and prostitute user. Ruiz denies the allegations against him.

However, the video and photographs accompanying the shock content posted on Ruiz’s timeline could lead to further investigation from the powers in the sport.

Ruiz can be seen with two huge bags of cannabis looking worse for wear and with an I.V. in his arm in another image. The evidence against him doesn’t look good.

Whoever did ‘hack’ Ruiz’s account put out a damning message of what the ex-unified heavyweight champion’s time outside the ring has been like since he won and lost the titles.

Andy Ruiz Jr. hacked post

“I wanted to share with you what my life is really like behind the scenes of boot camp,” stated the social media post on Ruiz’s timeline.

“I love drinking codeine and smoking weed all day. But I also love buying hookers. After this, I have meetings to cleanse my blood and make sure I come out clean when VADA comes to my training camps to test me,” it added.

It took a little time, but Ruiz soon responded in a live video to fans accusing his ex of doing him dirty.

“My Twitter got hacked by this b**** – that I know,” assured Ruiz. “And she’s just mad.

“She’s mad because I’m happy. She’s mad because I’m on my girl. But I didn’t post anything. You know, let’s say, [it takes an] evil person to be sending you and putting stuff out there.

“Like, as she’s trying to ruin my career. I would like never do that.”

On the acrimonious split that has included Julie throwing all Ruiz’s things – including a diamond necklace, in the trash, Ruiz added: “God has bigger plans for me than to be fighting with

that little girl.

“I just don’t like people trying to make me look bad or tell people to hate me or this and that?

“I did this, and I did that. That’s all bull****. I thought she was in a find a new man to be like, you know what, f*** you, Andy. I will go with this other guy and live my life, but

nope, it wasn’t like that.”

Revenge post

In addition, on what might come next, Ruiz warned his fans that there could be some other content in the possession of the mother of his children.

“What else can they put online? S*x videos? That I’ve been, I’ve had on my phone. Do you guys want to see that?

“Tell Julie to post that s*** – all the s*x videos I had.”

Right now, it’s a bad look for Andy. The only saving grace could be the revenge side of things if the Mexican-American can explain away the images.

He’s already being accused of assault through the split and has seen his career stall.

Furthermore, fights with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are off the table until Andy Ruiz Jr. begins to sort out his spiraling life.

