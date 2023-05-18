Oscar Collazo talks Rocha vs Young undercard match-up

On his historic journey to become the fastest world champion in his division, Villaba, Puerto Rico’s Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) hosted a media workout at Wolf Elite Boxing in his native Puerto Rico.

Collazo will challenge current WBO Minimumweight Titleholder Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) of Santos City, Philippines in a 12-round fight presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions on the DAZN Rocha vs. Young undercard.

If Collazo wins this clash, he will become the fastest Puerto Rican world champion with only seven fights, previously held by Alex ‘Nene’ Sanchez who won the same belt, the WBO Minimumweight World Title, with a record of 11-0 at the time.

Doors to the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Special Events Center will open at 4:00 p.m., the Golden Boy YouTube Channel will stream the preliminary fights beginning at 4:00 p.m. PT/ 7:00 p.m. ET, and the DAZN broadcast will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Here is what the world champion contender had to say:

OSCAR COLLAZO, MINIMUMWEIGHT TITLE CONTENDER:

“I feel like never in my career, have we worked so hard for this fight. I have worked very hard for my dream and these big opportunities, and on Saturday May 27, I will become a world champion for my family and Puerto Rico.”

“I’ve been in camp for the past 4 months and I have done things the right way with my team, we have taken care of every detail. We have seen every aspect of Melvin Jerusalem and I can say that I am ready, ready to put on a show on May 27 and have a solid victory.”

“I have read several things that he has said. That he wants to knock me out, that I’m not up to the level, but he doesn’t know that I’ve come this far because I’ve worked for it.”

“I don’t take that ‘trash talk’ personally, but I take advantage of it and throw away mine. This is how things heat up. I want to tell Melvin Jerusalem to get ready. He thinks I’m just another fighter, but he’s going to find the match of his life. He is fighting with the best of Puerto Rico!”