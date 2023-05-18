Frazer Clarke faces opponent groans after Fabio Wardley pullout

British heavyweight Frazer Clarke appears on a BOXXER card labeled ‘A Step To Greatness’ on June 16. However, the choice of opponent seems anything but that.

UK fans hit out in their droves over the fact Clarke will face the washed veteran former contender Mariusz Wach after being pulled out of purse bid talks with reigning UK champion Fabio Wardley.

Frazer Clarke vs Mariusz Wach

Promoter Ben Shalom wanted Clarke to fight in a ten-rounder before facing Wardley. Although not confirmed within the information passed to World Boxing News, it’s presumed to be over the promised distance.

Shalom and Sky also use Wach’s passed battles against top stars, all of which he lost, as the selling point for the Clarke collision.

Selling point

The information reads: Wach has a resumé featuring close-fought encounters with some of heavyweight boxing’s biggest names. This includes two-time world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko and former WBA world champion Alexander Povetkin.

‘The Viking'[36-9, 19 KO’s] is one of the most experienced veterans on today’s heavyweight circuit.

Next month, the battle-tested gladiator travels to London, England. He’s on a mission to bring all of his experience to bear.

Wach tries to halt the ascent of British heavyweight contender Frazer’ Big Fraze’ Clarke (6-0, 5 KO’s) in its tracks, live on Sky Sports.

Himself an Olympian – Wach represented Poland in the 2004 Olympic Games. Wach’s professional career has seen him consistently face the best fighters the heavyweight division offers.

This includes his 2012 challenge against Klitschko for the unified world heavyweight championship.

The challenge was unsuccessful, but Wach showed his quality and has done so many times since. Furthermore, this includes bouts with top British talents Dillian Whyte and Hughie Fury on UK soil.

A hostile crowd in London will not faze Wach.

Conclusion

The truth is, Wach is 43 and without a win since 2010. To validate the groans, the Pole is without a notable success in six years, and that was only against David Price demolisher Erken Teper.

Forever giving it the build-up, Shalom believes it’s the right foe for the Olympic bronze medalist.

“This is a great fight for Frazer Clarke. Mariusz Wach is a very tough customer. He has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the sport with some memorable performances,” insisted Shalom.

“Frazer Clarke is taking a big step up on June 16, but these are the challenges he needs as he makes his way to the top.”

Through his 45 bouts, though, Teper is the only win of any consequence for Wach, who comes from the Kevin Johnson school of taking up-and-coming fighters several rounds.

In conclusion, that will be the only exercise for this effort as Clarke looks to gain valuable experience before Wardley. But in a warning to UK fans, if bouts don’t happen when they are ordered due to one side pulling out, they tend not to happen.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN.